‘He’s My Superhero’: Claressa Shields Credits Potential $15M Deal To Guidance Of Lover, Protector, Adviser and Future Baby Daddy Papoose

The relationship between rapper Papoose and undisputed women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields has developed into a thriving partnership, as he is fully intertwined and invested in her success as a businesswoman.

Papoose signed a million-dollar rap deal, over 20 years ago, and is known as one of the greatest lyricists the game has seen. The drama was prevalent on social media when it first hit the fan that Papoose had struck back at his cheating wife by engaging in a full-fledged love affair with Shields that continues to grow. Tensions were high and threats were exchanged between Remy Ma — who spent eight years in prison for shooting her friend who allegedly stole from her while Pap waited for her — and the GWOAT.

(Getty Images)

Claressa Shields Says Papoose Is Her Superhero: Experience, Love, Brings Her Peace

Neither woman is shy about expressing her opinion and they trade barbs back and forth, but Shields ultimately won Pap’s heart and offered Remy Ma the fade. So while Remy’s career is stagnant, Pa and Shields are exploding onto the scene with big plans.

At a recent event, Revolt asked Shields, “in what ways has Papoose brought you peace?”

Her answer drew plenty of comments from social media.

“He has experience over me as far as how long he’s been here. I’m making big deals in my career and all this stuff, but he’s done it already. So, it’s like when I’m making decisions or having to figure things out. I can always come to him. It’s almost like he’s a cheat code almost… If somebody comes into my life that’s disloyal to me or if somebody hurts me he’s like cut em’ off …he don’t want to hear about me anymore. He’s like my superhero. If something goes wrong, Pap is right there to fix it. Don’t worry I got it and he really is having it.” Papoose Sends Indirect Shot At Ex-Wife: Social Media Chimes In

After Shields confirmed Pap’s outstanding performance as a lover, friend, protector, adviser and business partner, Pap piggybacked off what Shields was saying while also seemingly shooting an indirect message to his ex-wife Remy Ma.

“When we do have a disagreement it’s not like we are enemies. We can get past it and I can talk to her and she can understand. Sometimes we get caught in the storm and we think it’s going to rain forever but the sun shines again”.

“Pap is a completely different man than he was with Remy. Look at that glow. He’s happy. She’s happy. That’s all that matters Black love. “I see a man leading and a woman growing the way it’s supposed to be. Ray Charles can see this,” commented another fan on Facebook. “This is what I’m looking for, two goats…” another fan said in praise. “Pap raising a soldier,” one netizen commented. Other negative-minded folks accused Pap of exploiting his younger boxing boo, with one person saying: “Absolutely…she just landed an $8M contract to fight over next two years, i think he’s staying. That purse just grew,” said one hating fan, accusing Pap of using Shields for a bag. “yeah he’s securing the bag,” sneered another fan. Claressa Shields Signs Multi-Millon Dollar Deal: Looks Towards Family, Retirement These two are both growing together out of past situations and into a new direction in life. Shields 30, undefeated in 17 pro fights over nine years with championships in five weight classes, signed an agreement with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records on Thursday, for at least four bouts, even gives her the flexibility to talk with outside promoters about crossover fights, widening her options to scenarios that previously have been limited for women. They outbid other companies for her services. Shields said the signing bonus of $3 million under her new deal, was a deciding factor as she tested the market. Other promotional companies, while willing to negotiate, she said, offered only $1 million or $2 million guaranteed. Papoose is Claressa’s Super Hero pic.twitter.com/rg56xQa3Ye — NLE Choppa King (@DaGambler2) November 7, 2025

Shields Wants To Retire at 38, Have A Baby

According to reports, Shields now has a goal of retiring at 38. She wants two or three fights in 2026, then to take a year off to have a child. She wants to keep upping her paydays and expects to earn $15 million or more next year when tickets, merchandise, social engagement and various other endeavors kick in.

“I feel like I’m finally getting my just due,” Shields told a room full of supporters as she announced the deal Thursday at Asian fusion restaurant not far from Times Square in Manhattan.