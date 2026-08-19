‘Every Slave Bears The Mark Of Their Master’: Fans Blast Papoose For Getting Tattoo Of Claressa Shields’ Name, Suggesting He Was Securing His Cut Of $500K From Recent Win

As Claressa Shields’ celebrity continues to grow as the woman carrying boxing on her shoulders, her soulmate Papoose continues to profess his commitment and love to his new lady despite the continuous backlash on social media from fans who criticize the fact that his divorce from rapper Remy Ma is not finalized.

The more upset these fans get that Pap and The Champ are living their best lives, the more the NYC rapper known for his deep lyrical bag turns up the heat.

Papoose gets Claressa Shields' name tattooed on him 👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏽 pic.twitter.com/YemDpAEuOL — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 15, 2026

Papoose Gets Tattoo Tribute To Claressa Shields On Bicep

Following Shields’ sixth-round TKO victory over Kaye Scott in Atlanta, the rapper and Rock the Bells Radio host revealed that he had “Claressa” tattooed across his left biceps, putting his relationship with the boxing champion on front street again.

Papoose shared to Instagram a video of the tattoo session with Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” pumping in the background to set the mood. The clip showed the rapper getting the name inked and then showed a photo of the finished artwork.

“Salute to @Kwon.doe for bringing this amazing art to life,” Papoose wrote in the caption, while also tagging Shields and adding hashtags.

Fans React To Papoose Getting Claressa Shields Name Tattooed On Bicep

Some fans blasted Pap for getting the tattoo after previously having a tattoo of Remy Ma’s face on his arm.

“Tattoo before marriage is not a flex,” one fan said. “That lil ass 20 dollar tattoo man,” another quipped. “Lol what a dummy,” one X user commented. “Now I’m starting to believe Remy saying Pap is using her for money, why the fucc would he do this? I guess every slave bears the mark of their master,” expressed another X user. “Yeah once you start tattooing b*tches on you and its not matching you a sucka,” one rude fan said.

Some Remy Ma Fans Still Don’t Feel It’s Real

Some on social media still find it hard to believe that these two are genuinely together for some reason. Others are saying that Remy is finally having regrets for cheating on her husband and pushing him into the arms of another.

“O lord !! I just wanna know How much she paid him to do this !! Cause I don’t believe this was voluntary,” a skeptical netizen posted. “I know Remy is sick. These hoes be crashing out over bum ms so I know it gotta sting when you actually fumble a good n*gga,” one user tweeted. “I mean everybody that is saying he is still married blah blah blah what can he do if the other party doesn’t want to sign the divorce papers wtf is he supposed to stop living his life,” one fan posted on X in defense of criticism levied at Papoose for not having finalized his divorce.

Claressa Shields Dominating Women’s Boxing

This comes amidst a super busy week for Shields, who defeated Scott by sixth-round TKO at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday to remain undefeated at 19-0 with four KOs. She reclaims the WBC and WBA middleweight championships. The whipping was so emphatic that Scott’s corner eventually threw in the towel, with the referee ending the fight at 1:38 of the sixth round.

They Threw in every towel they could find to Stop Claressa lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/p4uMEDJaVa — YeaImStacie on YOUTUBE! (@YeaImStacie) August 16, 2026

Shields continues to dominate the women’s boxing game while building a GWOAT brand that can stand alone. She’s excelled in multiple weight classes, and the latest victory marked her return to the 160-pound division after moving down three weight classes.

Shields Continues To Beef With Anybody Who Wants It

Shields also found time to continue throwing jabs back and forth with Remy Ma, who attended Fat Joe’s star-studded 56th birthday celebration in New York City on Aug. 16. The party took place at Radio Park atop Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, where she was spotted alongside other celebrities like Allen Iverson, Jalen Brunson, and DJ Khaled. This came days after Shields challenged Memphis rapper Glorilla’s sister, BroRilla, to a fight after an online spat erupted between them.

Shields also reiterated her desire to have a baby with Papoose. Something she has referenced several times over the past year.

I’m probably pregnant now 😂🫶🏾 @Papooseonline went crazy after the fight 🤪🪄🤸🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/a8jxKMlHCu — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) August 17, 2026

Claressa Shields & Papoose Are Power Couple: Shields Gets $500K Purse

In the meantime, Shields showed the power of her punch by drawing a who’s who of stars to her boxing event. She also earned a reported disclosed base purse of $500,000, according to official filings from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.

Brandy, Usher and Porsha Williams and rapper Latto, who walked Shields into the arena, were a few of the celebrities in attendance. She had tattooed Pap’s name under her arm, and now he has shown the same commitment.

They continue to make people mad for no reason.