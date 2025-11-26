‘Celebrity Men Is Off Limits, Papoose Is Special’: Claressa Shields Says She Used To Avoid Dating Athletes and Rappers Because She’ll ‘Whip A Dog’

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields is flying high. The GWOAT boxer just signed an $8M deal that could bring her twice that amount if she plays her card right in and out of the ring, and her relationship with Brooklyn rapper Papoose has taken off into another stratosphere with both parties leaving behind previous baggage and appearing together regularly, celebrating their newfound union and peace.

While Pap had a very public and lengthy marriage with ex-wife and rapper Remy Ma, Shields’ relationship was with a guy who was not a celebrity. Not that she hasn’t had offers to date another celebrity, but Shields appeared on “Uncle Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe to break down her rules of dating, prior to being swept off her feet by JIVE records’ original $1.5M man.

"I was against dating celebrities: rappers, NFL players, NBA. They dogs, and I'd whoop a dog's a**. Why am I going to let a grown man play with me? … I don't want to get played publicly. Celebrity men were off limits. Papoose was special. That's a different type of man." -… pic.twitter.com/MYWIvwgb8H — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 26, 2025

“I had just been engaged prior to being with Pap. So at the time, me and him had broken up and got back together a couple of times…the guy I was engaged to… So now we finally called it quits. When I got with Pap, another celebrity, it was already big enough being with a guy who wasn’t a celebrity and everybody being in our business. Now I’m with a celebrity and I didn’t know how it would work out.”

Shields told Sharpe that she would purposely steer clear of athletes, actors and the like.

“I was against dating celebrities, rappers, NFL players, NBA, cause I heard they were dawgs and I’ll whip a dog’s ass,” Shields bluntly told Unc.

Sharpe replied to the undefeated boxing champion:

“You can’t fight your boyfriend, everybody ain’t meant to be fought.” “I don’t play that stuff. No… listen…Why I’m a let a grown man play with me for? When women get emotional that’s when they start doing all this crazy stuff. you hurt my feelings, and you hurt my pride, oh you gonna be a problem,” Claressa warned. “You told me you have broken up with every guy you’ve been in a relationship with,” Sharpe recalls.

Claressa Shields Avoids Celebrity Men Because She Would Have To Whip On Them If They Play Her In Public

Shields says she doesn’t have time for the games and she’s a woman and gets emotional when a man is trying to embarrass her with infidelity and indiscretions of that nature. She has a fear of looking foolish in public. The rapper, who rose to fame as a lyrical arsonist featuring on the legendary DJ Kay Slay tapes and radio shows, changed everything for Shields.

“I just leave em’…Yes, I don’t want to get played publicly. Celebrity men was off limits,” Shields added. “Pap was special. Pap was special. I guess a different kind of man.”

That’s probably why she clapped back so hard at Remy Ma when the entire situation originally jumped off. It sparks months of debate about relationships and marriages and infidelity. Fans took sides and formed allegiances and went back and forth discussing the complex dynamics that were emerging, as Remy ranted at Papoose and Shields, in the aftermath of her own cheating scandal with battle rapper Eazy Tha Block Captain.

Shields came right back with her own fury, making diss songs and challenging Martin to throw the hands if she has a problem with her. It didn’t come down to fisticuffs between the boxer and the shooter. Both women chose to gracefully bow out, although it seemed like it took Remy longer to grasp that her marriage was truly over and the man that had been the one consistent force in her life – even as she sat in prison for six years for shooting her friend in a car – had truly moved onto the next chapter of his life.

Fans React To Claressa Shields’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Fans were all over the place with their reactions to Shields’ comments. Some praised her honesty others thought the subject matter wasn’t becoming of her.

“At least she smart and know more than most, and I love how she’s unapologetic about her thoughts and experiences, it’s truly inspiring,” said one supportive fan. “It’s cool for her to speak on her relationship but make it make sense,” complained one fan. “She never wanted to date a celebrity, but she’ll date a married celebrity? No, she dated him because she always had a crush on him from the black love, he showed Remy and she wanted that same love like most women do.”

Some fans just thought that her situation is too messy to be sprinkling cherries on top for the public.

“Is it a crime that I want to see more positivity from her and surrounding her?,” one fan asked. Remy Ma Hits Millenium Tour While Claressa Shields Hugs Married Papoose On Her 30th Birthday as He Awaits Hefty Alimony Payments

They must have missed the other segments of her interview. Shields is a straight shooter and her interview with Sharpe covered many different aspects of her life and journey. But when it comes to her 30-year-old self, Papoose is clearly the man of the hour, and she celebrates him every chance she gets.