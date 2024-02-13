“If We Gonna Tell Shannon Sharpe To Chill, We Have To Tell Shaq” | Shaquille O’Neal Responds To Mo’Nique, Then “Breakfast Club” Sacks Him For Cringy Ice Spice Love

Shortly after putting his potential beef with comedian Mo’Nique to bed in a gentleman-like fashion, Shaq got a bit too cringy for some people’s tastes when the 51-year-old NBA Hall of Famer and business mogul took to Instagram on Monday (February 12), posting a picture of himself with Taylor Swift, Bronx rapper Ice Spice, her brother and others at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Shaq takes a picture with Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and the rapper’s brother, at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Then Shaq sent the IG post about Ice Spice, that has the entertainment world buzzing. (Photo: @icespice/IG)

The caption had social media buzzing as Shaq appeared to shoot his shot at the 24-year-old rising rap star.

“And @icespice is so dam fine thanks @taylorswift,” he wrote in the caption.

Ice Spice hasn’t responded, but ‘Breakfast Club’ radio co-host Jess Hilarious wasn’t too amused on Tuesday morning’s show.

“Shaq is 51, Ice Spice is 24,” Jess said. “Shaq’s oldest son Sharif is also 24. I just feel like…all right Shaq relaxes sometimes. If we’re gonna tell Shannon Sharpe to chill. We gotta tell Shaq to chill.”

Charlamagne: “I agree, it’s just a little strange. You were in the league for about as long as Ice Spice was alive.”

Jess: “Yeah and then, what do you mean thanks Taylor Swift…? Is he insinuating that he wants Taylor to put him on with Ice Spice or what?…Oh my God. Either way, Ice Spice looked like his granddaughter in front of him.”

Charlamagne: “For real…Literally that could be your granddaughter Shaq. That’s how you have to look at these things. You got to think about that.”

Add Shaq to the list of successful men shooting their shots at the newest rap sensation Ice Spice, whose celebrity has been raised another notch by her appearance in Swift’s Super Bowl suite. She’s recently been linked to 27-year-old rap star Playboi Carti, but says she’s single in all recent interviews.

Monique Goes At Shaq’s Relationship Skills On Club Shay Shay

There are not too many people in the sports and entertainment industry who would take personal shots at Shaquille O’Neal, the guy who walks into toy stores and grocery stores and just starts buying people things out of the kindness of his heart.

If anyone was going to say something sideways about the big fella it would be the current Queens of Comedy, Mo’Nique and “Breakfast Club” host Jess Hilarious.

Mo’Nique’s appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” left no stone unturned, and if you thought the Katt Williams interview was revealing, then Mo followed that show with another full clip.

Shaq happened to catch one of the strays after he appeared with Adam Lefkoe in an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” and said he’s never opened up to a woman. Basically, saying he can’t trust them not throw his deepest secrets back in his face when things go bad. It leaves him a position of vulnerability that he doesn’t want to be in again.

Shaq Settled Divorce From Shaunie Henderson In 2011 For More Than $40M

When Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s divorce was finalized in 2011, the three houses he gave her totaled $33 million. That doesn’t include any child support, or the financial support Shaq has continued to offer.

Shaq hasn’t been in as serious a relationship as that since and Mo’Nique went for the jugular.

“How do you take advice from a man who has no woman?” Mo’Nique said. “And I love Shaq. But how do you take advice from my brother that has no one? If you have that person in your life and you say ‘listen, I’m going through’… who else you talk to at nighttime in your pillow talk? Who are you sharing your life with Shaq? Do you tell another man about your situation, and does he make you feel better?”

The words were harsh, but Shaq took it in stride and his retort was respectable, as the two have had a longstanding relationship. He did address the key points.

Shaq Responds To Mo’Nique’s Harsh Criticism

“The answer is my beautiful sister, and I love you too, Mo’Nique. First of all, let me address this, we can have respectful arguments without getting personal. And I would never get personal with Miss Mo’Nique.”

Shaq did straight out refute one of her points: “She used the word pillow-talk. I don’t pillow-talk,” the former Lakers star said.

She divulged Shaq’s relationship status without his consent. In response to “Shaq doesn’t have a woman.”

Diesel said: “Who do I open up to? Nobody. “My remedy to success is I have sayings… Before I start getting all sad, I said, ‘Shut the f**k up, man up and figure it out.’ “I was raised by a drill sergeant and I’m glad he raised me the way he raised me… If I have problems, I have to define if they’re real problems, most of the time they’re not,” he said. Shaq Caught Up In Comedy Wars and Shooting Shots At Women Half His Age

The comedy wars continue, and anybody can get it. Shaq usually knows what to say and when to say it, but the past few weeks have been a bit hairy. Shaq’s taste for fine women and his willingness to share, always has the social media moshpit sniffing for a scandal, because he simply doesn’t involve himself in any.

Back in June, screenshots of Shaq sending messages to Ariana Josephine Cossie, also known as the “Home Depot girl,” were shared by her but fans took it as O’Neal attempting to slide into her DMs.

“Shaq just uplifting people, that’s what the diesel do, baby I uplift people google me,” he wrote in response to DJ Akademiks.

These are all reminders to Shaq that he’s moving into another realm as his net worth soars and he continues to become larger than life in new sectors of society, he has to be careful how he uplifts the women that are half his age and how social media will perceive his honesty.