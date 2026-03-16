‘She Is Cooking Herself In Hot Grease’: Fans Call Out Boxer Claressa Shields’ Fidelity Claims Despite Receipts Pouring In That She Has A Side Dude

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields has never been one to not speak her mind or defend herself against accusations. That’s exactly what the woman known as the “GWOAT” and her married boyfriend rapper Papoose have been doing in a social back-and-forth with rapper 50 Cent.

Things have turned ugly with the “Magic Stick” emcee accusing Shields of messing with rapper Maserati Bud while currently dating Papoose.

Maserati Bud Confirms 50 Cent’s Claims That He Was Intimate With Her While She’s Dating Papoose

After getting dragged into the drama, Maserati Bud backed up 50’s claims with a video alleging that he and Shields had in fact dated while she was with Papoose and he claimed to have had footage of her in compromising positions that he would release.

RELATED: ‘I Was At The Crib…Right In The Living Room’: 50 Cent and Rapper Maserati Bud Troll Papoose and Claressa With Alleged Nude Video Of Her Cheating

“I’m finna release the footage. On Christmas I was inside the crib When you was on FaceTime Papoose,” MB revealed. “I got the video, guess what? I was sitting right there in the living room… That bed, I picked out that bed. I picked out all the furniture in that house. She was at my crib butt-ass naked. “I got a lot of behind-the-scenes footage. Scrappy seen you jump in that Bentley and leave with me that same night. Stop playing with a real n*gga,” Claressa Shields Denies All Rumors But Fans Want To Know What’s Up

Although she’s vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has even threatened legal action, fans are beginning to question if she really was creeping on renowned lyricist Pap.

Claressa Shields denies Maserati Bud ever smelled her cat and says he’s only a groupie pretending they had something pic.twitter.com/tZGJ4R7YAd — livebitez (@livebitez) March 14, 2026

Media personality @2ToneDaSupastar shared a tweet on X with the caption “CLARESSA SHIELDS SAYS NOTHING HAPPENED… SO WHY ARE THERE TEXTS?”

Fans found it hard to believe that Shields was totally innocent, especially after she dropped texts between her and Maserati Bud that confirm the two communicated while she was “with” Papoose. Shields used them as proof that she was never intimate with Bud, although he says otherwise.

(Screenshot/Claressa Shields)

Shields Doubles Down On Pursuing Legal Action

In an effort to simmer things down Shields on numerous occasions has threatened to pursue legal action against the “Position of Power” emcee. In a lengthy post on X, Shields had plenty to say:

“First, this situation started New Year’s when @50cent decided to disrespect me and Papoose unprovoked, which led to rap beef & Papoose dissed him. Rather than responding through music like a true artist, he chose to make false claims about me and create a narrative suggesting that I had a sexual relationship with someone I have never been involved with in any capacity—no romantic or sexual contact whatsoever. Given his platform and influence with 38.9 million followers, now legal action is being pursued.”

What’s Next For Shields?

Following her Feb. 22 unanimous decision win at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, Shields is targeting a 168-pound showdown with Shadasia Green in late 2026. She also plans a potential catchweight fight with unified champion Mikaela Mayer (around 162-163 pounds) and aims for two to three total fights in 2026 before taking 2027 off for family. Let’s not forget she plans to have a baby with Papoose in 2026.

But with all of these accusations, one has to wonder if it will come to fruition.