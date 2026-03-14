‘I Was At The Crib…Right In The Living Room’: 50 Cent and Rapper Maserati Bud Troll Papoose and Claressa With Alleged Nude Video Of Her Cheating

Another day is another opportunity for 50 Cent to do what he does best besides make hit shows, and that’s troll. Over the past few weeks 50 Cent has been engaged in a social media back and forth with rapper Papoose and his girlfriend, undisputed women’s world boxing champion Claressa “The GWOAT” Shields.

Things have gotten ugly lately with the “In Da Club” emcee taking shots at Pap, even once telling him that he only dates women tougher than him (Remy Ma and now Shields). Now he’s coming for the aforementioned Shields and making claims that she’s creeping on the widely recognized and esteemed lyricist.

50 Cent Says He Has Ring Camera Footage Of Claressa-Shields Allegedly Cheating On Papoose 😳💔 pic.twitter.com/W2AKhxN4h0 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 13, 2026

Fiddy Gon’ Fiddy

In a video posted to Instagram, the “21 Questions” emcee’s caption read like this.

“Very, very handsome,” he captioned the post. “hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she f***ing Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos.” “Maserati, BUD was al’ over Claressa booty for Christmas. Where you was at boy, ya b***h a BOP! LOL. […] No you just got off the phone with him.”

Fiddy’s video quickly drew a response from both Papoose and his lady Shields.

Claressa Shields says 50 Cent needs to give it up after her man Papoose dissed him, claiming he already won the beef and 50 still hasn’t responded with a diss track 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/HoYx5yb2i8 — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) March 10, 2026

Pap And GWOAT Fire Back

Papoose responded to 50 Cent with an interview clip of 50 responding to gay rumors.

“I couldn’t make this up if [I] wanted [to],” he captioned the post. “Lying on the next man d**k, when you’re a confessed booty bandit is crazy!!! I got him on desperate time now!!! All this cause you like disrespecting black woman. And can’t rap for real!!! #agentprovocateur available now on all digital platforms. Is this y’all king????”

In an Instagram story Shields even threatened to take legal action against the “Wanksta” emcee.

“Can you sue someone for saying you slept with someone else?” The generator responded with, “Yes, you can sue someone for falsely claiming you slept with someone else through a defamation lawsuit…” Shields then seemingly threatened to sue the G-Unit founder, writing, “@50cent you getting sued, you can’t lie & put bodies on me,” she wrote.

Fans React To The Drama

Fans quickly took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

“50 is weird why he go after her but not the man he beefing with. I see a pattern here,” a fan said. “Pap really hurt 50 feelings with that song.. He aint got shot 5 times. He made his name from being victim lmao,” another fan said. “How he keep getting cheated on? He the man cardi b or khloe Kardashian,” another fan quipped. “Claressa is going to knock his ass out. I would never get on her bad side ever,” a fan mentioned. “But 50’s girl got hot showered,” another fan spewed. “Everyone keep taking pap girl,” a fan said.

Not only is 50 Cent in a back and forth with Papoose he’s also been in an ugly social media war of words with Atlanta rapper TI and his family.

Maserati Bud Confirms 50 Cent Cheating Allegations: Says Shields Was Naked In His Bed

A video allegedly of Maserati Bud blowing up Claressa’s spot after Papoose’s aggressive response is really painting Shields in a bad light. The rapper is confirming 50 Cent’s story but doesn’t agree with the drama. He says he never intended for the fling to get out but is now planning to release the footage after Papoose and Shields threatened legal action.

“I’m finna release the footage. On Christmas I was inside the crib When you was on FaceTime Papoose,” MB revealed.” I got the video, guess what? I was sitting right there in the living room… That bed, I picked out that bed. I picked out all the furniture in that house. She was at my crib butt ass naked. I got a lot of behind-the-scenes footage. Scrappy seen you jump in that Bentley and leave with me that same night. Stop playing with a real N*gga.”

Boy, this just got messy quickly.

He also claims that she told him she was messing with Papoose, “After she got caught.”