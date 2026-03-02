‘She Delusional He Almost 50’: Claressa Shields Said She Wishes She Could Give Boyfriend Papoose A Baby For His 48th Birthday, and Fans Lost It

GWOAT Claressa Shields and her man Papoose have been on quite the journey since they both fell out of unfulfilling relationships and found each other. The Harlem rapper has been vocal in Shields’ career in and out of the boxing ring during his tenure as the champ’s man.

Claressa Shields Is Ready For Baby With Papoose Coming Off Another Championship Win

Shields, who is 30 years of age and has been boxing since her pre-teens, recently defended her championships with a victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 22. Shields dominated the event and flexed her masterful boxing skills in a unanimous decision in front of 18,000 at Little Caesars Arena.

Shields has been open about her desire to have a child with Pap, despite public backlash and doubts about the authenticity and moral fiber of their relationship.

She recently posted a pic of herself and Pap dipped in minks and captioned the photo:

“My man deserves everything. I wish for his bday I could surprise him with a baby”

My man deserve everything. I wish for his bday I could surprise him with a baby 👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/v3HZ2rmWN8 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 2, 2026

Fans React To Claressa Shields Post About Having A Baby With Papoose

Immediately fans – mostly women – started bashing her.

“Girl bye, begging for a baby on the internet while he’s still rapping about being single in 2025 is wild. Keep that undefeated energy in the ring, not in the delivery room,” one netizen posted on X.

Shields is known to engage with anyone who wants to bring her smoke on social media.

“Are you r-tarded?” Shields replied.

Another fan said:

“Claressa doesn’t use that word ! Be nice ! You have fans who are living with disabilities. Call them something else.” “She delusional he almost 50, everybody sees the outcome but her but I get it she blinded by d-ck she ain’t never got.. that man a never get her pregnant come back in a year tell me I lied,” said another netizen, predicting Shields’ downfall. “Girl he’s married , pls be fr ! You have an entire legacy to maintain , pls be fr !” pleaded another fan. “Sybau, it’s called divorce goofy ass,” Shields shot back

Reports on the status of the divorce from rapper Remy Ma are murky, but during her Instagram Live back in May, Remy addressed her divorce from Papoose. She explained that she’s waiting for it to be finalized. Additionally, she even commented, “Everything is signed and ready to go.” She continued discussing their reason for splitting, adding, “I couldn’t take it anymore. I said…[we] can’t keep doing this.”

Women’s boxing legend Claressa Shields says she and rapper Papoose have discussed having a baby in 2026 and she wished she could give him one for his birthday, which falls on March 5. (Getty Images)

Fans Show Claressa Shields Support For Relationship With Papoose

“Don’t even bother responding to bottom feeders. They just want your attention to feel some kind of relevance for .5 seconds,” one supportive fan told Shields.

“It’s always the toxic ones who find a problem with a fellow woman expressing love for her man,” said another.

“Always them! Y’all will be alright. Pap is one of the luckiest man no cap,” added a third fan.

“Honestly, that’s the best gift you can give him. You a real one. Ride or die ass woman. I fucks with it. Wish you both the very best and blessings,” one netizen commented.

Shields Told Pivot Podcast In July 2025 Of Her Plans For Baby With Pap In 2026

From the comments, it seems that plenty of women have a problem with the manner in which Shields is expressing her happiness with Papoose and continues to do so. She has already said that she wanted to have a baby in the near future.

Claressa Shields said during a July 2025 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” that her and Pap have already discussed having a baby in 2026.

Shields told hosts, “I’m gonna have a baby next year. We already had it planned out,” adding that she wants to start her family while still in her prime.

Shields, who will be 31 this month, is head over heels and ready to have a child. Pap has not done anything to give the impression that he is taking her for a ride or exploiting her name for money, but that is the narrative some people continue to run with.

Remy Ma is still confident she can have her husband Papoose back if she wants him, spitting bars at Claressa Shields during her pop out performance on Millenium Tour. (Getty/Screenshot Instagram)

Remy and Claressa Shields Had Social Media Beef Over Papoose

Many of these fans support Remy Ma in this longstanding saga. Back in May of 2025, things really heated up online between Remy and Shields, as a back-and-forth for the rapper’s heart ensued.

The “Conceited” rapper mentioned this about Shields…

“If you just turned 30 and allegedly just met someone 8 months ago that is 47 years old that I knew since you were 10 and was married to them since you were 13, and he has 4 biological children, one age 28 but will be 29, one age 25, another one age 24 but will soon be 25, and a 6 year old baby, and currently promising you a newborn while FINALLY agreeing to divorce 18 hours 54 minutes and 3 seconds ago, please refrain from speaking.”

Shields responded:

“REMY MA!. Imma say what the f**K I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we’re happy and yes you still invited to the barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude! Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! July 26 is OUR only focus. And ain’t nobody scared of you EITHER! Sign them divorce papers Pap filed yesterday Miss.”

This exchange was just one of many to follow, with Shields dropping diss rap videos and challenging Remy to step into the ring. Remy basically shot her entire clip on social media in the following weeks and even threw some veiled shots at the situation during her concerts.

Fast-forward to March 2026, and Shields is still solid with Papoose, and the fact that she’s mentioned having a baby with him several times implies that they have at least discussed the issue. We would have to hear directly from the talented wordsmith himself on that, but the fans are invested every step of the way.