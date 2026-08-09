“I’m Surprised That I Haven’t Been Pregnant Yet” | Claressa Shields Tells Cam Newton She And Papoose Will Have A Child Next Year Despite His Still Being Married To Rapper Remy Ma

No one will ever question what undisputed women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields can do in the squared circle. The Michigan native made history as the first boxer — male or female — to become undisputed in three different weight classes during the four-belt era.

When she’s not showing off her world-class talent in the ring, Shields is usually somewhere bragging on her current boyfriend, rapper Papoose. Shields loves to have fans ask her where Papoose is in her live videos on social media, for her to answer “Pap upstairs.” She just loves herself some Papoose, who’s still finalizing a divorce with “Conceited” songstress Remy Ma.

Shields Tells ‘Cam I Am’ A Baby Is Coming

Never one to not speak her mind as it pertains to her relationship with Pap, Shields recently appeared on the “Funky Friday” podcast with former NFL legend and 2015 MVP Cam Newton.

During the interview the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and 2011 No. 1 overall pick asked Shields about the relationship and where it currently stands. Shields, as she always does when it comes to Pap, didn’t hold back.

“I’m surprised that I haven’t been pregnant yet. Like, we be in the house all the time, when it’s not a fight. It’s like, bro, how many times have we had sex today? Godd-mn. Like, for real,” she said. “I think I’ve been with men, but I feel like as far as a man who understands me and understands my greatness and understands I’m tough and I got my stuff together and I’m very smart… but just because I handle everything by myself doesn’t mean I don’t want help,” she added.

ONE OF A KIND 😤



Claressa Shields is full of confidence ahead of her showdown with WBC and WBA middleweight champion Kaye Scott on August 15th, live on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/NiIY7WqXfW — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 6, 2026

Fans Have Plenty To Say About Shields Comments

Whenever Shields speaks on her relationship with Pap, it always causes a stir on social media, and this time was no different.

“Women be so pressed to ‘prove everyone wrong’ at the expense of their dignity & self worth. It’s embarrassing,” a fan said. “I bet he got a vasectomy,” another fan said. “Pap is 50 he ain’t having no more damn kids,” a person commented. “She think that baby is going to keep him .. bc she sees the way he loves and care for the Golden Child,” another person mentioned. “I like her I wish she was delusional for anybody but Pap,” someone else said. “She just doesn’t understand how a man can love her purse more than anything in this world… Godspeed honey…,” a fan replied. “Because that’s all that is he loves her purse,” a person spewed.

Shields Returns To The Ring This Month: Mo’ Money

Shields actually took time from her training schedule to join Newton on his podcast. The unanimous boxing champion is prepping for a title fight versus Australian boxer Kaye Scott. The fight will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Shields is dropping back down to 160 pounds (middleweight) to challenge Scott for her two belts (WBA and WBC). Shields also recently mentioned that a heavily discussed matchup against Wales’ Lauren Price is likely being targeted for 2027.