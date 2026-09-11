‘Could Livestream From a Playground, Still Be Better Than Y’all’: Fans Crush Emmanuel Acho for Playing Moral Police Because Shannon Sharpe Shoots His Nightcap Podcast From a Strip Club

Emmanuel Acho took aim at Shannon Sharpe’s “Nightcap” podcast on social media, dismissing the show’s success after an episode live-streamed from an adult entertainment venue.

Taking to X, Acho posted: “If it takes live streaming from a strip club to be the best sports podcast out, y’all can have it, respectfully.”

The jab escalated an ongoing media feud between the two digital sports shows. Sharpe had previously labeled the “Speakeasy” team “squatters,” pointing out that Acho simply inherited a pre-existing YouTube audience rather than building a subscriber base from scratch.

Emmanuel Acho Attacks Shannon Sharpe’s Location of Choice for ‘Nightcap’ Podcast

When Acho left Fox Sports, his exit settlement included the dormant “Speak for Yourself” YouTube channel, which already had a substantial audience built during the Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley era. Acho then leveraged that existing digital platform to launch “Speakeasy,” his independent late-night sports show. His audience wasn’t built from scratch, like Sharpe’s.

asante samuel says he doesn’t have a issue with Emmanuel acho . But he didn’t like how acho wouldn’t show homage or appreciation to Shannon Sharpe and skip bayless for building his speak easy channel. https://t.co/izYuDzGcGU pic.twitter.com/PerrdYxJwN — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 28, 2026

Sharpe and Newton Weren’t Done

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton also joined the fray by poking fun at Acho’s, ridiculing “Speakeasy’s” instant digital reach as “BBL podcasting” — arguing the channel’s sudden growth was cosmetically enhanced rather than earned. Acho fired back by dredging up Newton’s past admissions about visiting strip clubs to outspend other men, quipping that if anyone should accept “store-bought BBLs,” it was Newton. That exchange directly set the stage for Acho’s subsequent jab at Sharpe’s “Nightcap” for actually live-streaming from a strip club.

If it takes live streaming from a strip club to be the best sports podcast out, y’all can have it, respectfully.



For those who don’t need that, @speakeasytlkshw will be live tonight at 8:15p PST!



Talking about all things CFB, NFL, Stephen A., this nonsense and more! https://t.co/BDrw1kKEVl — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 6, 2026

Fans Tell Acho not so Fast With the Holier Than Thou Chatter

Fans took to social media to express their feelings and opinions about Acho’s jab at Sharpe. Fans of “Nightcap” defended Sharpe against Acho’s belittling rant.

“They could live stream from a playground and still be better than y’all,” a fan said. “This from a guy who inherited his viewers instead of building his base from the ground up.. haters always gonna hate,” another fan said. “Hating won’t get u far. U looking corny. Like u can’t stand on ur own product,” a fan replied. “You so corny fam smh, will never help yall acting like a lame,” someone else mentioned. “Already the best and their subscribers, which are organic, just went 📈. Stop hating bro,” a person commented. “Lmao you were out here fucking your co host… Don’t play moral high ground now Mr Taylor,” a fan quipped. “Man stop it we on nightcap until the nightcap,” a fan spewed.

What’s Next For Sharpe And Acho?

While Acho critiques the format, Sharpe’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. Beyond the steady numbers of “Nightcap,” the Hall of Famer recently sat down with former “Undisputed” sparring partner Skip Bayless to tape a reunion episode for “Club Shay Shay,” reuniting one of sports television’s most famous debate duos on his independent platform.

Despite vocal support from Stephen A. Smith, Sharpe’s return to ESPN appears off the table following his settlement of a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, battery, and emotional distress filed by a woman he dated for two years.

As for Acho, he is also generating headlines after recent comments on his podcast were linked to a reported NFL investigation into Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, while he continues his work as a sports media analyst and host.