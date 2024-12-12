‘I Knocked Him Out @remyma Woke Him Up and Went Home With Him’: GWOAT Claressa Shields Enters Ring Swinging In Remy Ma, Papoose, Eazy Entanglement

The Remy Ma and Papoose saga continues a decade after he stood 10 toes down and waited for her to serve a prison sentence at the height of both of their careers for shooting her best friend over an alleged theft.

In 2014, Remy Ma was released from jail after serving six years in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility For Women in Bedford Hills, New York. Rapper Papoose, her husband and father of her daughter Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie, aka The Golden Child, seemed committed to keeping the family together despite rumors of infidelity with Remy and a battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain.

Remy Ma Accused Of Cheating On Husband Papoose With Battle Rapper

When that accusation surfaced on gossip instigator Tasha K’s livestream, it turned the internet upside down and shattered the fairy tale love that many social media followers had bought into concerning the couple, who allegedly defied the odds. Papoose got a lot of props from women and men for holding Remy down through her bid and then continuing to put her career first.

The rumors about Remy’s alleged affair had narratives flying all over the place. She’s never denied these rumors and continues to be seen in public with the alleged homewrecker, even appearing with him in underground battles Remy hosts and allowing content about their alleged affair to be used as artillery by his opponents.

Remy Ma Loses It, Exposes Papoose and Claressa Shields’ Relationship

It seems that she can dish it but not take it after a wild couple of days where Pap’s new love interest, GWOAT boxer Claressa Shields and a clearly jealous Remy went at it on social media and provided great entertainment for the mosh pit.

Nobody knew Pap and Shields were even hooking up until Remy put it on blast, expecting sympathy that no one would offer her.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 11), in an Instagram post, Remy shared text messages between Papoose and his alleged new flame Shields.

In the messages, Shields expressed frustration after Pap didn’t inform her he made it home safely. She reportedly wrote: “You are the one who is married! If you can’t at least sleep on the phone with me or be with me in person… it shouldn’t be a big deal to let me know you made it home safe.”

Remy took the opportunity to expose the text thread with her own caption: “Papoose dumb a** fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields [laughing emojis] Laying in my house he refuses to leave. This bi**h supposed to be a world champion boxer and her scary a** hung up as soon as she heard my voice [laughing emojis]. Now I’m telling everything! Oh, and babygirl, you’re not the only one [shrug emoji].”

Remy, who is known to go from 0 to 100 with the quickness, followed up with more in her Instagram Stories, accusing Shields of spreading fake stories to damage her reputation.

Remy wrote: “This lady #claressashields and that sorry a** publicity team been putting out fake stories on me EVERYDAY to make me look bad and him look like God’s gift for too long. I begged @papoose to put out something to stop the narrative and he kept telling me just stay quiet that’s the best thing to do. Welp, I’m tired.”

“Oh and he said he would never f**k you cuz you ugly but don’t worry I saw everything now the world gonna see it since u so tough boo,” she said.

Yes, Remy sounds very triggered by the reality of Pap moving on. Maybe she thought she could reconcile with him after making a public spectacle of their relationship?

Shields Claps Back At Remy, Challenges Her To A Boxing Match

Shields quickly clapped back, responding: “How a woman with 2 boyfriends mad at a man that has a girlfriend? @remyma if I ain’t the only one, why the hell you tagging me?”

In response, Remy clarified that she’s a “one boyfriend woman” like she was a “one husband woman.” She also continued to try to shame Pap, portraying him as relying on her for money, while dissing Shields.



“Hey Ms. Shields, I am a ONE boyfriend woman, the same way I was a ONE husband woman. And I’m a good woman at that,” she wrote in comments. “Hence why mfs won’t just go. Oh & He’s never gonna buy you anything cuz he thinks HE’S the prize he’s a taker not a giver. Plus I’m the one with the bag lol. Please, stop playing with me cuz I’m not the enemy you want.”

“I am not even mad actually I’m very happy- and that’s why your boyfriend is mad. Oh and I know you said you feel stupid but you look stupid too,” she asserted.

Remy also added in accusations that Pap called the police on her before and has been physical with her, claiming to have audio.

Papoose Enters the Ring

This elevated quickly and got nasty.

Papoose entered the fray by claiming that Remy is just mad that he’s moved on and he’s requested a divorce “numerous times.”

The Brooklyn MC didn’t pull any punches, accusing Remy of being booed up with Eazy during Christmas 2023.

Pap had receipts, sharing a photo of Remy posing with Eazy under a Christmas tree.

Pap dubbed her a “narcissist” and, rumors have it, Pap knocked out the battle rapper over “shaking his hand” then “sleeping with his wife.”

“While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was. Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies,” he wrote in a lengthy caption. “#Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out. I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout. But who cares! He didn’t throw 1 punch back #supersoft.”

He continued, “Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! 2 When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter! As you can see she couldn’t wait to lie about it again. SMH #narcissist I didn’t knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand. And then slept with my Wife. #wife #narcissist.”

Shields Broke Up With Longtime Boyfriend Tony Richardson

Claressa Shields broke up with her longtime fiancé Tony Richardson four months ago because she wasn’t happy. During an interview with Angela Yee at the time, Claressa said her soul didn’t align with his anymore.

“I can’t force you to do stuff that I think naturally needs to be done,” Shields explained. “You don’t have to ask me to call you and text you, that’s what love is.”

With this burgeoning relationship in play, Shields has said she can’t “believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out” like this in reference to Remy’s social media meltdown but also set a date to fight Remy in a ring if she’s up to the task. Remy isn’t backing down from anyone, but she definitely doesn’t want to see Claressa’s hands.