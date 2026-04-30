‘I’ve Had Situations In My Past’: Fans Aren’t Sure How They Feel About Former Sports Host Joy Taylor Leaning Into ‘This Vulgarity 304 Thing’

Joy Taylor left corporate America, and she is officially out the cage, unleashed, unfiltered and probably on her way back up the celebrity ladder, and this time on her own terms with her new podcast “Two Personal Show.”

Joy Taylor Goes Unfiltered In Episode 2 Of New Show “Two Personal”

Episode 2 of her new show laid the groundwork for what is sure to be a highly entertaining and cringeworthy offering that some say borderlines on genius. Others say it’s shameless desperation to save a fading career.

First Joy spoke on the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson cheating accusations, claiming that she is against cheating, but has done it herself before.

RELATED: ‘She Thought Klay Conservative Was Gon’ Marry a Freak?’: Angel Reese and Charleston White Feel Two Different Ways About Meg ‘Crying’ Over Cheating Klay

Joy Taylor has been leaning into her sexuality and her beliefs on the subject on her new podcast, “Two Personal.” some of her former fans of her sports commentary aren’t pleased with her new direction. (Screenshot/Instagram Joy Taylor)

“I have had situations in my past,” Taylor continued. “Not the ones you’re thinking about… where I have not been faithful and then I immediately left. So does that even count? It was more revenge than actually not being faithful” “Outside of my baseline philosophy of don’t cheat, I find cheating to be a real challenge for people. You have to lie extensively and hide things on your phone. You have to hope the person that you’re cheating with doesn’t run and tell your partner. You have to make sure you turn the location off, when you can just be single.”

She really got social media going when she started talking about how easy it is for women to get sex compared to men.

Joy Taylor Says Women Can Get Sex Way Easier Than Men: Newsflash?

“D*ck is falling from the golden sky,” Taylor said. “I have a d*ck umbrella that I carry around to keep these d*cks from hitting me in the forehead. It is not hard to find d*ck. It’s the most surplus thing on the planet. There is a surplus of d*cks.”

Then Joy took shots at men she knows who complain about the annoying experience of having all of these women available to them. Joy is the sister of a statuesque NFL Hall of Fame player, Jason Taylor, and her circle of people might look a bit more appealing than the average person. So maybe her comments aren’t as far-fetched and delusional as they seem.

Men: “You don’t know what it’s like having women throw themselves at you”



Women: carrying a whole umbrella ☂️



Be serious.https://t.co/wP0oS2dy7A pic.twitter.com/p5Z9v7n92q — TwoPersonalShow (@twopersonalshow) April 29, 2026

“Men get so much attention, and we just don’t understand what it’s like when all of these women are throwing themselves at you. Any regular woman would play you 15 times before you got your first piece of p*ssy in a day. So shut the fk up, it’s not an issue.” If you think Taylor, who was accused of engaging in some acts with employees and co-workers that conflicted with company policy, leading to her dismissal from co-hosting the popular FS1 show “Speak”, is hiding out in some convent, then you have another think coming. RELATED: “To Share Those Big Cans and Peanut Butter Skin”: Jason Whitlock’s Unfiltered Take On Why Women Like Joy Taylor Have Destroyed The Industry Gets Backlash

Fans Respond To Joy Taylor’s Unfiltered Sex Talk

Joy unfiltered is probably everything everyone imagined. Even Jason Whitlock. Fans responded with strong opinions.

“And there goes a woman on a podcast… talking about d*cks again,” said one unimpressed fan. “Joy, that is the stupidest sh*t you have ever said,” one fan insisted. “You know damn well that is an achievement for men because you know most men do not have women throwing themselves at them. Only a very small pool of men get that treatment and you know it.” “Stop the f–ing cap The type of of men you date fits that category and you know damn well you are only attracted to the men who do have women throwing themselves at them. It is respected for men because not many men at all get that type of attention. You’re just talking shit,” one netizen quipped. “The thing is that us men have testosterone which means our sex drive is higher so biologically it’s not easy for us to resist coochie like it is for women to resist d*ck,” another user commented on X. “Marcellus Wiley said don’t let Joy Taylor fool you. She’s not walking around the same as she used to. She needs to now lean into this vulgarity 304 thing,” a third fan warned.

Joy Taylor Is Leaning Into Her Sexual Nature, Setting The Record Straight On Men and Women

Is that what it is? Because Taylor is definitely bordering on vulgarity more than skill. “It’s hard to believe she is the same woman who worked in sports with Colin Cowherd,” one fan said in disbelief.

Has Taylor totally left the sports debate world behind? Maybe she just knows how to pivot a bit better than most. Only time will tell. But they say once you can live in your true self is when life really begins.