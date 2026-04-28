‘Bro Went From Smooth Operator To “Yes Ma’am” In 0.2 Seconds’: Fans React To Control Rapper GloRilla Has Over Toronto Raptors Star BF Brandon Ingram 

With the NBA playoffs in full swing and WNBA preseason heating up, fans have been interested in the WNBA/female rapper and NBA couples that have been the talk of social media. Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has gotten plenty of attention from the social media moshpit.

RELATED: ‘Around Your Whole Family Playing House’: Megan Thee Stallion Cries To Social Media After Klay Thompson Cheated. Was It Ever Real?

GloRilla Has The Key To Putting Her Man Brandon Ingram To Sleep

Meanwhile, Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. still seem to be going strong and apparently GloRilla can’t get enough of Brandon Ingram. In fact, while Megan cries about how things went wrong, GloRilla seems to be pulling the strings in her relationship. She’s head over heels in love and she definitely makes contributions to Ingram’s life. She even has a special way of making him go to sleep. It’s probably not what you think though.

When speaking to the Toronto Raptors press about their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ingram shared his strategy to get ready for the game. In the case of an afternoon game, Ingram has to re-adjust his sleep schedule because he typically likes to take game-day afternoon naps.

Rapper GloRilla isn’t worried about ending up like Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, with a broken heart and cheating allegations rampant. She seems to have her man Brandon Ingram on lock, and some fans don’t like it. (Photo: Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Brandon Ingram Says GloRilla Annoys Him To Sleep

How does he adjust? Well GloRilla helps in that regard.

“Just try to go to bed extra early today,” he said of his plan, according to reporter Josh Lewenberg. “My girl is around, so she’ll get on my nerves enough to where I just wanna go to sleep.”

Ingram’s innocent dig at Big Glo comes just days after she dropped a lyric in her new collab with Latto, where she gives a vivid description of her intentions when having unprotected sexual relations with the 6-foot-11 NBA All-Star, whose team is tied 2-2 in a first round playoff matchup against James Harden’s Cleveland Cavs.

GloRilla Raps About Having A Baby With Brandon Ingram On New Song With Latto

On the song “GOMF,” GloRilla brings up Ingram by his government name, rapping, “Told Brandon I’ma have his son next time he leave it in.”

This relationship has seemed to outlast Meg and Klay’s. The unexpected romance went viral when the couple celebrated GloRilla’s 26th birthday in Mexico together. Things have escalated from there, according to Glo, who similar to Megan and Angel, keeps the world updated on everything they have going on with their respective NBA love interests.

Showing up at games and cheering for their man is just part of the package.

In December, GloRilla spoke about their relationship to Complex, revealing that the couple doesn’t like sharing all of their business with the public.

“I’m not going to speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy,” she said. “We don’t really be too much in public.”

That’s surely more of Ingram’s desires than GloRilla’s, because she does her share of promoting the relationship. To be fair, he does partake at times.

GloRilla was not happy with Brandon Ingram’s comments 😂



"She lit me up. I won't make that comment again" pic.twitter.com/E9n2ff9lqp — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 27, 2026

In the aftermath of the Meg and Klay alleged cheating drama, it would probably be best for Glo and Ingram to keep things on the low and continue to grow in private.

One female reporter asked about Glo’s reaction to Ingram’s comments about her getting on his nerves.

“Oh she lit me. I wont make that comment…” Ingram said.

Brandon Ingram Retracts Statement After GloRilla Addressed Him: Social Media Reacts

Male fans thought Ingram’s retraction was simpin’ at it’s finest.

“Even glorilla got her ugly ass out the ghetto somehow found a one way ticket to getting rich lol,” one fan said “She tried to laugh at Meg but your man can’t even stand being around you,” another said “I’m trying to understand these pro players…out of all the women in this country, this is the best you can do. Never get with a woman who’s known all over this country…you’ll be in a world of hurt. asking 2 be hurt ijs,” said another netizen. “He definitely a tender bc aint no way u suppose letting a bird check u!!! She definitely look annoying lol,” a third netizen commented. “Bro went from smooth operator to “yes ma’am” in 0.2 seconds before tip off,” a fan joked.

People are in their feelings about Glo and BI, but predicting their downfall isn’t as clear cut as one might hope.