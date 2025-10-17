‘Looking Like Wifey Material’ | Meg Thee Stallion Steals Spotlight At Klay Thompson’s NBA Game

As four-time NBA champion and sharpshooter Klay Thompson prepares to embark on his 15th NBA season, the former Washington State Cougars star has also found love in a very unlikely way. Thompson’s new love interest is none other than rapper Meg Thee Stallion. The “Savage” femcee and five-time All-Star sparked dating rumors in July, and it didn’t take long for them to hats launch that they were definitely an item.



The couple has been seen on social media playing golf together, on Klay’s boat and at multiple events. That was during the offseason, now with the NBA season set to tipoff next Tuesday, the expectancy is that “WAP” songstress will attend games of the second-year Dallas Mavericks star. Meg didn’t waste anytime as she showed up to the Mavericks (121-94) preseason finale win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Vegas.

Meg Seen Beside Klay’s Mom And Fans Lose It

Not only did the artist also known as “Tina Snow” show up to support her beau, she did so sitting near his mom. That brought out the social media comments in droves, and some even insinuated that this union is headed to the alter at some point.

“Looking like wifey material.. love them together!” said one fan.

“So ready for the engagement announcement,” another fan said.

😍 Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her NBA WAG era as she made her courtside debut at the Mavericks' preseason finale in Las Vegas on Wednesday to support her bae, Klay Thompson. https://t.co/UHrJ7wxgYK pic.twitter.com/vz3EAY9EgX — TMZ (@TMZ) October 16, 2025

“The Megan WAG era has begun,” wrote a supporter.

From the sounds of it many fans believe this connection is in it for the long haul. Especially after seeing Megan with Klay’s parents, former NBA player and 1978 No.1 overall pick Mychal and his mother Julie things are looking good for the couple.

Klay Thompson’s mom and Megan Thee Stallion courtside pic.twitter.com/p0p0xqvNAQ — iSTAN (@iSTAN100) October 16, 2025

Both Have Been On Cloud Nine Since The Hookup

Back in July when the couple went viral for their surprising hookup, Megan told reported this …

“Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a [expletive] movie. I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Megan Pete has officially entered her soft girl era and it’s because a former Golden State Warriors legend has shown her it’s okay to be treated nicely.

Thompson’s Role Crucial To Mavs Title Hopes

With a roster that consists of Anthony Davis, Derek Lively, PJ Washington, Kyrie Irving (when he returns from injury) and No.1 pick Cooper Flagg the Mavericks are definitely a title contender. With great size and versatility in their team makeup, Thompson provides the one thing they’ll truly need to make it all work.

That’s crucial spacing, exceptional catch-and-shoot three-point ability, and veteran leadership.

Now that’s he’s ‘in love’, his own words the Mavs can only hope Thompson can return to some of his pre-injury ways both offensively and defensively in the Bay Area.