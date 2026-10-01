‘I Was Losing Myself’: Megan Thee Stallion Blames Klay Thompson For Breakup, Says He Was Unfaithful and Had Her In A Self-Destructive State Of Constant Panic

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her heartbreak and challenging healing process that came after her fairytale relationship with Klay Thompson abruptly ended, with everyone wondering what happened to the duo that was everyone’s “couples goals,”

The Houston rapper reflected on her breakup with the NBA legend in a new cover story with Marie Claire on Sept. 30. The relationship ended abruptly in April, and Megan admitted she is still recovering and trying to move forward in the aftermath.

Megan Thee Stallion says her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson left her in a constant state of panic, and she began to lose herself. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The article described Megan as saying she has been letting herself feel it rather than trying to rush past the heartbreak.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent OK,” she says. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.”

It appears that Thompson’s standards, or the way he conducts business in a relationship was just too hard of an adjustment and didn’t fit her “Hot Girl” personality.

With that being said, Megan was apparently 100 percent committed to trying and it was a shock when the relationship ended so suddenly.

“It was so abrupt. I’m still in shock,” Megan said, before admitting that the break, though painful, was probably the best thing for her. She was just under too much pressure.

“When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy,” she says. “It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time. I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I felt like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take any shortcuts.”

“And I felt like I couldn’t even catch my breath. I was constantly walking on eggshells, trying to keep everything together,” she added.

Like many celebrity breakups, this one is sure to inspire some new energy music from Meg, who’s been busy working on her Act: III album. She’s clearly diving back into her single phase and healing through her work. Megan released her last full album, Megan: Act II (the deluxe edition of her studio album Megan), in October 2024, following the standard album “Megan” in June 2024. It’s time for her to fall back in love with her fans, not another man.

“I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she said.

RELATED: ‘Around Your Whole Family Playing House’: Megan Thee Stallion Cries To Social Media After Klay Thompson Cheated. Was It Ever Real?

While her social media posts showed a loving relationship between two superstars of their respective crafts, and their every move was obsessed over by fans all across social media, clearly something wasn’t popping behind the scenes.

In an interview with InStyle on Sept. 9, The Billboard Hot 100-charting raptress blames Thompson’s infidelity for fracturing the relationship.

“I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus. It was very rough,” Meg revealed.

She suggests that she was forced to shrink herself in Klay’s presence. Meg says she’s now looking forward to regaining her personal identity free from judgement and pressure.

“Whoever dates me is just going to have to understand she is her own person, her own boss. I can not be minimized. If you can’t accept that we just have to go our own separate ways,” she said.

Here’s a full quote from Megan about why her relationship with Klay Thompson went south.

Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion’s Critical Comments About Klay Thompson

Megan;s fans continue to show her great support for her decision as she moves on in life. I

“If she really felt like that throughout the relationship, walking away was probably the only thing she could do for her own peace,” one fan commented on X.

“Once a relationship starts threatning your well-being and mental health, leave immediately,” a netizen expressed.

“You are right, girl!,” added another Meg supporter. “If it has you living in panic, it was never love. It was survival. Leave!”

Klay Thompson Joins Miami Heat With New Goals In 12th NBA Season

So while Megan leans back into her work and finds herself again, Thompson is also entering a new phase of his career. The 14-year veteran will be entering his first season with the Miami Heat for the 2026–27 NBA season after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million contract following a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson spent 12 glorious seasons in Golden State as one half of “The Splash Brothers” with Stephen Curry. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade in July 2024. The 36-year-old was serviceable, appearing in 141 regular-season games (80 starts) over those two years. While averaging a solid 12.9 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.

He hasn’t commented on the breakup with Megan. As was the case during their relationship, she is providing all of the tea and making sure everyone knows it was Klay’s fault for trying to make her something she wasn’t.