‘Around Your Whole Family Playing House’: Megan Thee Stallion Cries To Social Media After Klay Thompson Cheated. Was It Ever Real?

The surprising relationship between female rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is officially over. On Saturday the “Savage” femcee took to Instagram to blast and accuse Thompson, the four-time NBA champion and universally recognized as one of the best shooters ever, of cheating on and mistreating her.

The Houston-born songstress didn’t hold back in her Instagram post that read like this:

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”????

bitch I need a REAL break after this one ..

bye yall.”

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed in a statement to that she has ended her relationship with Klay Thompson after posting about the breakup on her Instagram story.



“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a… pic.twitter.com/sgjVJCMCYN — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 25, 2026

Meg Issues Statement Via Her Reps

In a more civilized manner the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper released a statement via her team addressing the matter.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The breakup comes as a bit of a surprise, when you consider the couple seemed to be going strong since going public in July. Not long ago Meg even mentioned that she was ready to settle down with Thompson. Things looked serious, in fact Meg had legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform Thompson’s 36th birthday party.

Saturday that all went up in smoke and now Meg is single and set to focus on herself fully again.

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional during her Broadway performance tonight.



Men are not good people 😭 pic.twitter.com/5u5iTC9BEV — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 26, 2026

DJ Akademiks Takes Shot At Meg And Ayesha Curry

DJ Akademiks, who for some reason loves to go after women, took Klay’s side after the news broke.

“Shordy said monogamy… man cut it out,” Akademiks wrote. “Klay ain’t win 4 rings for nothing! She thought she was the 5th ring… aww hell naw.. who u think u r… Ayesha [Curry]?”

That’s a shot at Curry over her past public comments about her marriage, which Akademiks believes Steph should have responded to by cheating on her.

“He should be having her stressed out,” the streamer said, arguing that it would prevent her from oversharing about their marriage.

Fans Chime In On Matter

“Crazy cuz I thought she was gonna break his heart, bro seemed simped up. She on that JLo trajectory,” a fan said.

“Klay was just having his turn lol FREE TORY LANEZ,” another fan said.

“Yeah we knew it wasn’t gonna last,” a fan quipped.

“Sniper gone Snipe,” another fan mentioned.

“Everytime it turns sour they run to the internet, b!tch you has his phone number call him and say it to him, the internet don’t freaking care about none of that, except you just creating content,” a fan replied.

“You got the money, you got a good looking woman, but your brain tells you it isn’t enough. Go live like Kevin Durant now,” a fan said.

“Klay really had Megan Thee Stallion holding him down through the whole season just to fumble her like that. Some dudes dont deserve a real one,” another fan quipped.

Klay’s Career Is About Done

Age and attrition has seemingly caught up with the former five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

Thompson’s 2025-26 season with the Dallas Mavericks is considered the worst of his career, marked by career lows in scoring (11.7 points per game) and shooting splits, along with a significant reduction to a bench role at age 36.

He struggled with inconsistency, including a 0-for-9 shooting night and declining mobility.