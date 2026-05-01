‘Had To Hire Security’: WNBA’s Lexie Brown Is Dealing With Death Threats From False Accusations That She’s Behind The Klay Thompson-Meg Thee Stallion Breakup

The fallout associated with the ending of Dallas Mavericks Klay Thompson and Meg Thee Stallion’s relationship has reached a point of danger. At the forefront of the alleged cheating by Thompson is Seattle Storm star Lexie Brown.

The former Maryland and Duke star is being hailed as the woman Thompson was allegedly cheating with and subsequently ended his relationship with the “Hot Girl Summer” femcee. But, Brown is pushing back saying she’s not the one and wants to know why neither the four-time NBA champion or “Big Ole Freak” has spoken up on her behalf to clear her name.

[UPDATE] WNBA Star Lexie Brown Says She’s Been Getting De@th Threats & Had To Hire Security After Being Accused Of Being The Other Woman In Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Split, Calls Them Out For Not Clearing Her Name https://t.co/MerR7eOGsG pic.twitter.com/16P5rPQhZq — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 30, 2026

Lexie Brown Sets Record Straight

Speaking with Fox News, the former ACC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-American, didn’t hold back in defending her name and character against such slander.

“Me and Klay do know each other, because we both play professional basketball.”

Brown also says she would’ve considered Thompson a friend, but she doesn’t know Meg Thee Stallion at all.

She continues telling the news outlet that she’s the only who’s denied her involvement in the situation, and she finds it odd that neither Thompson, Megan or their teams have come out and also cleared her name “knowing 100% that what was being said is false.”

Brown continued, “And the fact that I’m still the only one that is defending my name, I have no idea how to process that.”

“Struggling to process how there’s this massive outcry for protecting Black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown’s name in any of those conversations.”

“I wouldn’t have minded if either one of them came out and said it, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones that are in the relationship, they’re the ones that are dealing with this and they’re the ones who are communicating with each other, so, one of them, if not both of them, know that it was not me.”

WNBA star Lexie Brown calls out Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson for staying silent as cheating rumors swirl https://t.co/4NhbZV0aVW pic.twitter.com/v7OMsYPusz — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2026

Brown Says Truth Is Amongst Those Two Not Her

Brown is tunned that she is in the middle of drama she has nothing to do with. “The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it, the side that actually has the issue,” Brown stated, again reiterating that she had “no involvement, no communication whatsoever during their relationship. So, for them to just allow me to get dragged, for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud for three or four days now, knowing 100% that what was being said is false, that surely someone would step in and say, ‘No, this is a lie, please point your fingers somewhere else or don’t point them at all.’ … It didn’t happen.”

Brown Receiving Death Threats?

During the interview Brown mentioned that things got so bad that she was forced to hire security in an effort to protect herself.

“I’ve received threats on my life and my family started getting comments and threats from people online. I’ve had to hire security to travel with me places, so, it got to a point where I was just scared for myself,” she said.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to give varying opinions on Brown’s comments and attempt to clear her name.

“If she isn’t involved , then Klay or Meg should speak up and atleast clear a rumor that’s getting someone death threats. That’s the right thing to do,” one fan said. “Meg is the one who needs to speak up. None of this would’ve occurred if she didn’t post that sht online. She could’ve went on with her life and said not a damn thing,” another fan said. “Klay has not addressed anything & is remaining private about the entire thing. It is not his job to dispel rumors. She should be blaming the source of these rumors not Klay,” a fan quipped. “No Klay Thompson fan would be that bitter, we know where the hate is coming from,” another fan mentioned. “A bunch of fans with no lives or self worth, threatening her over a chick that doesn’t know they exist. Weirdo ass stans, man,” a fan spewed.

Hopefully Brown gets her name cleared and can get back to her normal life which consist of hooping and helping mentor rookie Flau’jae Johnson out in the Pacific Northwest.