“She Was Something For The Offseason’: Did Klay Thompson’s Media Comment On Megan Thee Stallion Mean They Aren’t Together Anymore?

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson were engaged in a love affair that really seemed to heat up this summer.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and the four-time NBA champion sharp-shooter were flaunting their newfound love around social media and inviting everyone inside of their relationship.

Whenever Klay was asked about Meg he had glowing things to say about her. It appeared as if they had a solid relationship that was growing. In the past few months we haven heard ALOT about Klay and Megan’s relationship but everyone assumed things were still peachy.



Klay and Meg On Shaky Ground?

During NBA Media Day this week, Thompson was asked in what way has Megan Thee Stallion “made him a better man.”

When asked about his relationship with Meg, the Splash Bro looked more ready to talk about the upcoming season — his second with the Dallas Mavericks — than his romance.

He had a rather tight-lipped response and automatically fans started speculating about things being shaky between him and his rap star.

It could be that he is a serious ballplayer and he wants to keep it hoops for NBA media day. Asking about Megan is more of a distraction and gossip situation, which Klay clearly didn’t want to get involved with, so he chose not to go there, saying “I’m not going to talk about that.”

A reporter asked Klay if his relationship with Megan thee Stallion will make him a better man on and off the court:



“I’m not going to talk about that.” 😬



(via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/qMvgHrNnxP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 29, 2025

Why Didn’t Klay Thompson Confirm Megan The Stallion’s Impact On His Life?



Social media made their own assumptions about what Klay’s response meant, immediately sensing a possible rift in the relationship.

Common sense will tell you that asking a grown man who is already Hall of Fame bound how a woman he recently has been dating makes him a better man on the court is a dumb question to begin with.



Social Media Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Media Day Response To Meg Thee Stallion Question

Some fans automatically believed Klay’s response was an indication that things had changed between him and the rap star from Texas.

“She was something for the offseason,” said one fan who believes the relationship is over.



“Meg might be too much woman for Klay,” speculated another .



Megan And Klay Thompson Are Probably Fine

Megan and Klay are probably fine. July and August is the offseason for Klay. They were hanging out and doing everything from eating to golfing and constant cuddling.

megan and klay working out together and he has a voiceover on the tiktok 😭😭😭 THIS IS HER HUSBAND IDC pic.twitter.com/rteOCLtJDL — h✮nesty thee liar (@tinasnowslut) July 20, 2025

The women seem to care a lot more than the men and gossip runs wild on social media so stay tuned to see if Klay and Meg are still the happy couple they were a short time ago.