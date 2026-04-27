‘Why Would People Randomly Lie On U?’: WNBA Player Lexie Brown Takes To Instagram To Deny Rumors That She Is Klay Thompson’s Side Piece

The Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion breakup keeps growing more legs and involving more WNBA players — allegedly.

RELATED: ‘Why Would Anyone Even Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion?’: Men Run To The Comments To Answer One Woman’s Question About Accusation Klay Wasn’t Faithful

Angel Reese sent out a post showing support for one of her close friends, Meg, who is currently playing the role of Zidler on Broadway’s final season of performances for “Moulin Rouge!” This placed Reese right in the middle of the drama and the engagement, where she loves to position herself.

On the other hand, WNBA player Lexie Brown was minding her own business and got dragged into the drama, when online sleuths began suggesting that the 31-year-old Seattle Storm guard was the side chick that Klay Thompson was allegedly cheating on Megan with.

Lexie Brown has no part in any love triangle, she has informed the world. (Photo: Instagram)

WNBA Player Lexie Brown Publicly Denies Being Klay Thompson’s Other Woman

The rumors got so loud that Brown released a statement of denial on her instagram Story.

It was captured by a podcaster and re-shared. Fans were able to really sink their teeth into it, and although it is a wild rumor that emerged from the land of X, that didn’t stop fans from coming up with their own theories on what went down.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” she wrote. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

Megan’s Fans Are Bloodthirsty & Looking For Culprit

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans are still upset that her happiness with Klay resulted in cheating accusations and they are looking for the third party involved. Scouring every inch of the internet for clues as to who Klay could have been cheating with, risking bliss with one of the most desirable women on the market, according to popular opinion.

The fans were split on what to believe, even after Brown’s denial.

“She had time to disable comments, and not type this sorry ass statement a whole 24 hours later. Her PR team is definitely working with Klay’s team because coincidentally Klay finally finished cleaning out that 1 final post on his page around the same time this statement came up,” one fan skeptically commented. then why did klay unfollow her?

and why did she lock her profiles? pic.twitter.com/AdZlxVdJZU — Lena 🇲🇽 López (@TrumpSimp4Putin) April 27, 2026 “She’s a WNBA player and her season just started. She doesn’t have time to be replying to y’all lol. Also she more than likely disabled her comments because women like you were attacking her,” another fan replied in Brown’s defense. “Yah right, averaging 2.1 points per game. She definitely needs to keep her legs closed to people’s boyfriends and put her head back in the game, get them stats back up!!!” a Megan fan shot back. “Out of all the people in the world, why would people randomly lie on u??? Girl bye,” said one fan who doesn’t believe Brown would be the targeted subject of a random lie. WNBA star Lexie Brown (left, with Morgan Stanley rep Lindsay Pinckney) was dragged into the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion cheating drama and took to Instagram to deny any allegations or involvement with the Dallas Mavericks star. (Photo: Amy E. Price/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images) Brown Is Preparing For Ninth WNBA Season

Lexie, who averaged 2.1 points per game last season in 24 games with the Seattle Storm, is preparing for a tough season and trying to maintain her spot in the league. She emphatically denies any involvement with Klay Thompson, but social media even has the timeline and dates down to the minute when Klay unfollowed Lexie in the midst of this turmoil. We will never know the entire truth right now because Klay isn’t talking, but the streets are, and Brown is trying her best to dodge an unnecessary bullet which would put her in direct fire of Meg’s legion of female followers like the ones in the comments.