‘Why Would Anyone Even Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion?’: Men Run To The Comments To Answer One Woman’s Question About Accusation Klay Wasn’t Faithful

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have parted ways, and the question most women have is framed perfectly in a post by a popular X user named @ItsAmahAdoma, who captioned a photo of Megan Thee Stallion flaunting her assets to perfection by a window. It is the thirst traps of thirst traps and well executed.

“Why would anyone even cheat on Megan Thee Stallion? What do men really want?” the user, who has 53.1K X followers, asked. Why would anyone even cheat on Megan Thee Stallion?



What do men really want? 💔😳 pic.twitter.com/FlAqp036CC — Mami Amah 🎀 (@ItsAmahAdoma) April 25, 2026

Women & Men Take Accusation For Granted, Debate Why Klay Cheated On Megan

That question sparked a viral conversation that has led to over 300,000 views and men and women exchanging theories on what a man wants and what a girl needs.

“Hmm men are not good people,” she followed up.

“Really?! You mean the men who you don’t know that provide you safety, shelter, utilities, protection, unlimited outside resources, jobs, infrastructures, transportation, appliances, entertainment, means of communicating with others, etc. You females are ungrateful beings!” one netizen commented “I mean, women literally don’t provide anything to the world. Yet men aren’t good people when we provide everything to the world. Does that make sense?” a second netizen said. “And what are yall women, liars cheaters manipulators y’all do the same thing n*ggas do,” a third fan lashed back. “Honestly, I think it’s funny that ya’ll thought that would last. Out of all the women in the world, why would this man who’s rich and has options in the dating field choose a glorified, ratchet, ho* that raps about sleeping around and twerks with her tongue out every time a camera is on her?” another fan quipped. “Does that really sound like wife material to ya’ll?”

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion were couple goals for many women until Thompson allegedly cheated on her. Now social media is in an uproar and even Jalen Rose says it’s too much. (Getty Images)

Some Fans Didn’t Agree With Negative Descriptions Of Megan Thee Stallion

The explanation sounded clear enough, but users pushed back, coming to the conclusion that men just aren’t fit for commitment, no matter how much of a prize the woman is.

They are not satisfied with one woman smh — Mami Amah 🎀 (@ItsAmahAdoma) April 26, 2026

And what about the man? Why didn’t he just leave then ? — Mami Amah 🎀 (@ItsAmahAdoma) April 26, 2026

Jalen Rose Says Folks Are Way Too Invested, Doesn’t Get Response He Hoped For

This situation has social media going crazy, and we still haven’t heard from Klay yet. Even Jalen Rose chimed in, saying people “are way to invested”

“Being an adult reminder … .Folks WAY too invested/opinionated in Klay/Meg relationship & literally don’t actually KNOW what happened.,” the NBA analyst and TV show executive producer commented.

“I’m more confused why we have people airing their own personal matters on social media like they are in high school. I’d say there needs to be a massive reminder there as well. Then people get mad when the public has opinions,” one fan agreed. “We actually do know what happened because Meg told us—so wtf are YOU talking about Jalen?” one fan shot back. “Pistons are down 2-1 and this is what you care about?” another netizen asked in disbelief. “And your Silly ass is on social media media commenting on it…” one user said to Rose.

Everybody is in their feelings about Klay and Megan’s drama, and it will continue to feed the social media mill as long as she shares her pain with the world.