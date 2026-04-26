‘They Say You Like To Drink And Fight’: Popular Podcaster Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of ‘Fake Crying’ Over Klay Thompson’s Alleged Cheating

The Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup has rocked the faith of women across the globe as it pertains to fairy tale relationships. People love to live through celebrities as if they are the example that we all should hope to emulate.

RELATED: ‘Around Your Whole Family Playing House’: Megan Thee Stallion Cries To Social Media After Klay Thompson Cheated. Was It Ever Real?

Women On Social Media Drag Klay Thompson For Accusation Of Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

While heartbroken souls offer comforting anecdotes and swear off meaningful relationships because all men are dogs, there’s the other side of the coin. Voices such as that of Charleston White, who is a straight shooter and offensive by nature. His take on the breakup was much different than the support that many were offering Megan, as they dragged Klay through the social media mosh pit as another NBA player who didn’t appreciate what he had.

Megan Thee Stallion went on IG live to explain how devastated and sad she is following the break up from Klay Thompson.



She said she was there for him all though his mood swings and when he was having a hard time in NBA now he paid her back by cheating on her. Rumors are saying… pic.twitter.com/8k5ga8xDkL — Snow-White (@freakin_snow) April 26, 2026

Charleston White Drags Megan Thee Stallion For Fake Crying About Breakup

White took to his podcast with a profanity-laced and very graphic reasoning as to why he’s not surprised the couple broke up. And why Megan is not the victim in this.

“Everybody know you drag N’s and b*ches,” White said. “You a big ole’ ho* and you drag itty bitty n*gs,” he fired off. ”Ain’t no (woman) tall as you, tall like you, f*like you dance like you and as cocky as you crying. … She ain’t crying. … They say you like to drink and fight. You one of those big ho*s, that will whup everybody,” the tirade continued. ”You were at the white girl party and you were showing out. Don’t try to get that man in trouble, get that man sent back to Canada where he can’t come over here in the United States and make good music for us,” White warned.

He also threw a shot at Gayle King for her attack on R. Kelly and support of Megan against Tory Lanez.

“F*k u too, Gayle King.” “You know that n aint shot that hoe in her foot. (And if he did) She standing about 5-11, 5-12 tall. I believe she been flipping on Tory Lanez and that’s why he had to shoot her. Y’all saw that in the movie Harlem Knights,” White added.

Charleston White explains why Megan Thee Stallion got cheated on by Klay Thompson😳



“Have Y’all Listened To Her Music” pic.twitter.com/0PH8790mw2 — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) April 25, 2026

Tory Lanez’ Current Prison Status

Rapper Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is serving a 10-year prison sentence in California for a well-publicized 2022 shooting of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted in December 2022 and sentenced in August 2023, with the judge giving him 85% credit for time served.

White said other things that you can clearly hear in the video that painted Megan in a very unfavorable light, and the comments section went wild.

Fans React To Charleston White’s Evisceration Of Megan Thee Stallion

Women responded with disgust, and many of the male users agreed that Charleston is blaming Megan for Klay’s infidelity.

“Too many men are speaking on women now days. Where are the real men at,” one user said.

“Men cheat because they ain’t sh-t. It has nothing to do with the woman,” said another.

“”Dam this so lame u talking about a woman braw u sound weird and dam u jus like chase clout,” one netizen commented.

White had his supporters who have shared their concerns about Megan’s activity in the past, especially as it pertains to Tory Lanez

“She thought Klay conservative ass was gone marry a freak. Chicks be delusional. They really don’t get how men operate or think,” said one X user. “She had it coming, ain’t no man gonna take her seriously with that disgusting filth she calls music.“ ”This is the first time I’ve ever agreed with Charleston white what world we living.” “F-ck MTS she got Tory Lanez falsely accused of something he didn’t do,” another fan said.

Tory Lanez Stabbed 16 Times In Prison: Setup?

People still accuse Megan of “lying” about the incident, which led to the hit-maker’s incarceration and then a brutal assault in prison that almost led to his death.

In May 2025, Lanez was stabbed 16 times in the back, torso, head, and face by fellow inmate Santino Casio, who used a homemade “shank.” The attack left the rapper with two collapsed lungs and nasty permanent facial scarring. He was airlifted to a hospital and later transferred to the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County

Lanez Files $100M Federal Lawsuit For Brutal Prison Knife Attack

Lanez has since filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections, the warden, and correctional officers, alleging the prison failed to protect him despite his “high-profile” celebrity status.

White knew he was going to strike a nerve, and he was right on time with it. At the end of the day we don’t know what is going on with these celebrities, but what the city boys do know is that players gonna play. And let’s be honest, karma is what Charleston White said.