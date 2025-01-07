“To Share Those Big Cans and Peanut Butter Skin”: Jason Whitlock’s Unfiltered Take On Why Women Like Joy Taylor Have Destroyed The Industry Gets Backlash 

Ever since the bombshell lawsuit filed by hairstylist Noushin Faraji brought claims of a toxic work environment at Fox Sports and named several high-profile figures, including Joy Taylor, for alleged misconduct, former employee Jason Whitlock has been on a rampage. He’s been eagerly addressing the allegations that Skip Bayless offered Faraji $1.5M to sleep with her, but more so focusing on the former staffer’s explosive claims that Taylor was sleeping with co-workers and executives to elevate her career at the network.

As he has done in the past when it comes to commentary on Black women, Whitlock criticized Taylor’s actions rather than the men who were also culpable in this emerging scandal.

Talking on his “Fearless” podcast Whitlock said, “As you watch this play out no one’s really talking about Skip Bayless. Nobody’s really talking about (FS1 vice president of content) Charlie Dixon. Everybody’s talking about Joy Tayor and what she allegedly did to become a talk show host at Fox Sports 1, according to this lawsuit.”

AThat’s the real story here,” Whitlock said. “And it’s not to exonerate Skip Bayless or Charlie Dixon or Emmanuel Acho or anybody else. I’m just telling you the reality.”

Jason Whitlock Slams Joy Taylor, Defended Caitlin Clark Against Black Women If WNBA

Then he went on to scold Black women as he did many times when painting Caitlin Clark as a victim being treated unfairly by the jealous Black women of the WNBA.

“That Joy Taylor is a symbol of this whole feminist movement, this whole Black Queens movement, this whole DEI movement,” Whitlock insisted. “This whole sharing everything with women and there’s got to be a woman host on all these shows.”

Whitlock used the Joy Taylor situation as ammunition for his ideology that women have been forced into positions of power in the sports media game but at a huge cost.

“Well, there’s a consequence for that and the whole system has been set up to create the kind of chaos and division and inefficiency and corruption that we’re seeing spelled out in this lawsuit and spelled out all across American media,” he continued.

Whitlock has taken the low road on this one, but the millions of views on his posts suggest he has hit on something that infuriates and also draws support.

After detailing some of the lawsuit docs’ claims that tie Taylor to “Speak” co-host Emmanuel Acho and also Charlie Dixon, which inspired former FS1 host Marcellus Wiley to reflect on his time with Acho and the root of their falling-out, Whitlock took one last jab at Taylor, the sister of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Jason Taylor. Whitlock dismissed her idea that she has worked twice as hard to earn her coveted position. Instead, he dinged her as being one of the catalysts for the mess Fox Sports is currently entangled in because of this lawsuit.

Jason Whitlock Says Joy Taylor’s Relationships Within Fox Sports Is The Problem

“My problem with Joy Taylor … If I were to define having a problem with Joy Taylor, it’s the feminist attitude,” Whitlock said. “It’s hypocrisy. It’s the finger wagging. It’s the, ‘Oh, I’ve worked so much harder than everybody else an I’ve earned all of this.’”

Jason Whitlock Says Joy Taylor Used Her Body and Privilege But Says She Had To Work Twice As Hard

“This is why so many people are celebrating Joy Taylor being exposed. Why do so many people feel she’s just another version of Kamala Harris?” Whitlock asked.

”She has run around putting herself on a pedestal and wagging her finger at everybody else and talking about all that she’s overcome when she’s really overcome nothing and she should of spent all of her time talking to people about how grateful she was to get the opportunities that she’s been given and that she jumped in line because of those big cans and peanut butter skin and her willingness according to share those big cans and peanut butter skin.”

Of course, there were many fans who dismissed Whitlock’s claims as nothing more than him continuing his media assault on the integrity of Black women.

“Jason I promise you she didn’t want you,” said one X user.

Another Joy Taylor fan said, “he is making this about himself because she didn’t want him…………he is such a douchebag, he could run a network and she would be like naw bro im good.”

Another couldn’t believe how descriptive Whitlock was when discussing Taylor’s physical features, which prompted some to accuse him of objectifying her. This latest take won’t gain Whitlock any points at the next NABJ convention.