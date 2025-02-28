“Any Consequences For The Dudes Or Nah?”: Fans React To Rumors Of Joy Taylor’s Removal as Fox Sports “Speak” Co-Host Due To “Infraction” After Posting Corny Photo

Joy Taylor survived the first round of her involvement in the reported Fox Sports scandal. After keeping a very low profile in the aftermath of the bombshell lawsuit filed by former FS1 hairdresser Noushin Faraji, in which Taylor was accused of several things, including sleeping with network executive Charlie Dixon and a co-worker in order to advance her career, it appears that Taylor’s job as co-host of the daily Fox Sports show “Speak” is over.

For now, at least.

Joy Taylor Reportedly Pulled From “Speak”

Taylor did not and has not directly addressed the allegations, which several respectable names in the sports industry have claimed are true, including her former co-host Marcellus Wiley. But she continued on as the show’s host in the days following news of the lawsuit and continued posting thirst trap photos and acting as if it was business as usual.

Now, several other outlets are reporting that Taylor has been pulled from the show. However, it has not been confirmed that the removal is related to the initial lawsuit. But unless Taylor failed to meet her obligations or was lacking in her performance on the air, it’s hard to think that the accusations and whatever has transpired since isn’t a contributing factor to her departure.

“Taylor missed the shows because she was ‘sidelined’ by the network,” a Front Office Sports report states. “The apparent infraction that led Taylor to be off the program for at least three days was not immediately known. A spokesperson for Fox Sports declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Taylor has not been on the air at all in the past week, leaving everyone to speculate about her future.

Joy Taylor Denounces Allegations Against Her After Working Way Up FS1 Ladder

While Taylor has not spoken publicly, both she and Dixon, as well as co-defendant, 73-year-old Skip Bayless, have vehemently denied the initial allegations against them.

“The claims set forth against Ms. Taylor are devoid of merit and appear to have been strategically framed to create unwarranted publicity rather than to seek legitimate redress,” a spokeswoman said.

Taylor, 38, rose to fame as the sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor. She began her career in media with a local radio station in Miami, then Taylor moved to FS1 as a part-time member of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” In 2016, she became the moderator of Bayless’ morning show with Shannon Sharpe before moving to “Speak” in 2022.

It was a swift rise for Taylor, whose sex appeal was a huge part of her popularity as a sports talk host.

The lawsuit didn’t dissapear just because media stopped discussing it. With Taylor off the air, the impending court battle won’t get as much attention, as both her and Skip Bayless plan their defense against these career-damaging allegations.

Joy Taylor shows up to work dressed like this to talk about sports 😭😭😭😭 and y'all are shocked she fucked her way to the top

Sports Fans React To Joy Taylor’s Absence on Fox Sports Show

“Joy Taylor shows up to work dressed like this to talk about sports and y’all are shocked she f-cked her way to the top,” captioned one netizen under a post of Taylor showing a fair amount of cleavage in a work photo.

“So sick of @JoyTaylorTalks Good riddens. I stopped listening to The Herd with Colin Cowherd after she replaced the excellent @KristineLeahy Ultimately her wretched treatment of a colleague at FS1 and shenanigans with suspended FS1 boss Charlie Dixon has had its consequences,” another detractor wrote.

Right after Taylor made this post, she was removed from the show. Fans jumped to their own conclusions after that.

FS1 suspended Joy Taylor from her show right after she posted this photo 😭

Another fan said, “She came back and had those cans out again huh??”

“Good bring in real talent instead of the sister of an NFL player that’s a 6.5 at minimum if we’re being honest,” said another fan on X, claiming that Taylor’s looks are overrated.

Most of the comments were insensitive shots at Taylor from male fans. However, she did have her supporters who believe that even if she did have relations with several co-workers with the intention of gaining favors in her career, the men involved should also be put through the same humiliation and attacks.

Some Fans Support Joy Taylor

“What exactly is the scandal?” said one woman on X. “That she screwed some folks to get ahead? Any consequences for the dudes or nah? Whatever, don’t watch whatever this is anyway just interesting.”

Others defend her right to sleep with whomever she chooses, suggesting that she’s being treated unfairly.

“It’s actually insane how Joy is literally the only one facing any repercussions lol,” said one Taylor supporter on X. “Like, the same evidence implicated Skip Bayless as a predator and yet that went nowhere lol,” suggested another.

Both Skip aad Charlie Dixon will be paying the piper eventually for their decisions as well if the allegations are borne out. They would have to face the families that they betrayed.

Charlie Dixon was recently put on leave after a former anchor accused him of sexual assault. This is separate from his alleged situation with Joy. Dixon was accused of harassing the hairstylist, as well.

It’s just an all-around messy situation. Whatever happens with Taylor, her reputation will be (briefly) tarnished. If she is terminated, there will be a groundswell of support for her from certain groups, but the fact that she was outed by another woman, makes the situation less tabloidish and more daunting for Taylor whose silence also doesn’t help.

Noushin Faraji Files Lawsuit Naming FS1’s Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor In January

Noushin Faraji filed a 42-page lawsuit in January accusing former host Skip Bayless of sexual misconduct, which included offering Faraji a whopping sum of $1.5 million for intercourse. Faraji also accused Taylor of harassment on the basis of ethnicity. Within that drama it was alleged that Taylor maneuvered her way into her position as one of the faces of the station and a “Speak” co-host.

Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor Legal Teams Strike Back At Noushin Faraji Lawsuit

According to reports, Bayless and Taylor are gearing up for a fight and have filed separate defenses asking the court for relief.

As previously reported, Bayless’ defense claims that the former “Undisputed” host did nothing wrong, claiming that Faraji “consented” to the alleged acts.

The defense of both Taylor and Bayless is eyebrow raising. In the original lawsuit, Faraji claims that Bayless would “give (her) lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts.”

Emotional Distress Is At Play

Bayless’ defense isn’t buying Faraji’s dark representation of their encounters as accurate, instead offering another possible explanation based on a claim that “pre-existing psychological or medical conditions(s)” could have caused Faraji the “emotional distress or pain” that she alleges in her original suit.

Outside Factors Unrelated To Conduct

Taylor’s defense team is taking a similar course, contending that any alleged emotional distress Faraji claims to have experienced was due to “outside factors” unrelated to the alleged conduct.

Bayless & Taylor Claim Noushin Farahi Former FS1 Hairdresser Didn’t Go Through Proper Corporate Channels

Additionally, both Bayless and Taylor contend that the former hairdresser didn’t go through the proper internal channels such as Fox’s human resources department. Faraji maintains that the department was derelict in its duties to respond to her serious complaints.

What Does Future Hold For Joy Taylor?

With FS1 steady making changes behind the scenes, fans and industry insiders are wondering about Taylor’s future at the network and in sports media.