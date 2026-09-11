‘Crazy You Got to Dry Snitch for Content’:Fans Question Why Emmanuel Acho Would Rat Out Eagles Head of Security Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro When He Helped Him

Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro is reportedly being investigated by the NFL following comments made by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho on his “Speakeasy” podcast. Acho shared a story about getting into a car accident after practice during his playing career.

According to Acho’s account, he reached out to a team security official after rear-ending another vehicle on his way to practice. He alleged that the official instructed him to dismiss the initial responding police officer and wait for a second officer, who subsequently assigned fault to the other driver. When the driver later raised injury concerns, Acho claimed the security officer offered game tickets and signed memorabilia.

Though Acho did not name the franchise on air, observers quickly linked his account to his time with the Eagles.

The NFL is reportedly investigating Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro following claims made by Emmanuel Acho about a past car accident, per @GunnOnOne. Acho never named DiSandro or the Eagles, but speculation has linked Big Dom to the story. 👀



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/9XtRt9v2FV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 9, 2026

In the wake of the podcast revelations, longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reported that the NFL was actively investigating DiSandro based on Acho’s comments.

Gunn, who has covered the Eagles for years, posted this on his X account on Wednesday night.

“The NFL is still investigating Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro based on comments made by Emmanuel Acho on his Speakeasy Podcast back in early August … Acho who played for 3 NFL teams never mentioned a name. But it has been widely speculated he was referring to Big Dom.”

The NFL has been investigating #Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro following comments made by former NFL LB Emmanuel Acho on his podcast, per @GunnOnOne.



Acho said in July that while playing in the NFL, he rear-ended another car and contacted team security. He says a security… pic.twitter.com/VO5qXuL85E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2026

Former Eagles players and others — including two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel — criticized Acho on social media, calling him out for exposing internal team business for podcast attention. Samuel also took to his X account to call Acho an attention-seeking “gossip queen.”

The former Eagles All-Pro cornerback argued that when someone helps save your career, you take that to the grave.

“Like I said before, watch who you do business with. We have an investigation going on because fool is dying for attention and a gossip queen smfh,” Samuel warned.

Fans Come For Acho’s Clout Chasing

It didn’t take long for NFL fans to criticize Acho, with some accusing him of “dry snitching.”

“Crazy you got to dry snitch for content,” a fan said. “This is by definition snitching. This is a no no in the worlds community,” another fan said. “This is the 2nd incident involving someone getting rear ended by Acho,” a fan joked. “Sounds like the Kyle Shannon situation to a tee hmmmmm,” someone replied. “Acho and Big Dom are both trash. No surprise whatsoever,” another fan commented. “Nah this is wild. people really abuse their power over a minor fender bender just because someone plays football. everyone is blaming security but players get hit with crazy extortion attempts all the time,” a person quipped. “Acho is a joke. Just a hot take artist who lost his show on FS1 when Joy Taylor’s drama broke,” a fan spewed.

Acho Beefing With Shannon Sharpe

Acho has also found himself embroiled in a separate media dispute with Shannon Sharpe —trading barbs over platform origins, audience numbers, and the production of Sharpe’s “Nightcap” podcast.

Sharpe’s popular podcast, which he co-hosts with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, recently celebrated reaching one billion YouTube views. Acho publicly questioned the milestone, writing online that the numbers “CANNOT be accurate…”

Fans and media commentators swiftly called out Acho, noting that Sharpe and Johnson built “Nightcap” organically as a brand-new show from the ground up. In contrast, Acho inherited an established Fox Sports YouTube account — originally built by Sharpe and Skip Bayless for FS1’s Undisputed — as part of his exit settlement from the network, leveraging its built-in subscriber base of over two million users to launch “Speakeasy.”