Your Name Is ‘Clown’: Leonard Fournette, Emmanuel Acho Face Off After Threat to Fight About Acho Mocking Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams for Crying After Injury

Former NFL players turned sports podcasters Leonard Fournette and Emmanuel Acho engaged in a heated back-and-forth online this week.

The dispute stemmed from Acho’s criticism of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was seen crying as he exited the field on a cart Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Williams’ emotional reaction to his injury on the field led many to believe his NFL season might be over just two games in, but Bears coach Ben Johnson said Williams will be able to return at some point and is considered “week to week.”

Former NFL players turned sports podcasters Leonard Fournette (left) and Emmanuel Acho (right) got into a war of words after Acho took a shot at Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams for crying after a hamstring injury. (Photos: @burnerbwoireact/X; @speakeasytlkshw/X)

The fact that Williams is able to return this season led to criticism about the Bears quarterback’s toughness from many online, including Acho.

“Crying on the cart, fist pump is reserved for done for season or career (injuries),” Acho said. “I think about Luke Kuechly, done for career. I think about Dak Prescott, breaks his leg, done for season.”

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“The crying, tears, fist pump is sacred in the NFL,” Acho added. “That is like fallen soldier, this is it, cover you with the American flag, everybody take a knee, fire off the guns into the sky…you cannot cry on the cart and walk out the stadium.”

Fournette, a former LSU star who played across seven NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, took offense to Acho’s critique.

The former running back was so upset by Acho’s criticism of Williams’ tears that he called him a “clown,” and offered to set up a boxing match to “bat the piss” out of Acho during an appearance on his “4th and South” podcast.

Fournette’s threat then led to Acho insulting the New Orleans native’s intelligence on an episode of his “Speakeasy” podcast.

“You’re retired so hang up the athletic dreams,” Acho said. “You don’t need to be hooked on creatine, you don’t need to be hooked on the weights, maybe try hooked on Phonics.”

The viral feud led to Fournette’s Wednesday night appearance on Speakeasy, where Acho and the LSU star traded more barbs in a face-off. Video of their interaction can be seen below, but be warned that it does contain NSFW language.

As for the Bears (1-1) and Williams, Johnson is still unsure who will start at quarterback in Monday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

With Williams hurt and Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent in the NFL concussion protocol, veteran Case Keenum took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday.

“He’s at the point of his career where he’s like another coach,” Johnson said about Keenum. “He’s seen a ton, he knows what good football looks like, he knows what a healthy locker room looks like — he’s a key part of what we do.”