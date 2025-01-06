‘Skip, Stop, You Have A Wife’ | Fox Sports Hairstylist Noushin Faraji Accuses Joy Taylor Of Body Hustling and Alleges Skip Bayless Offered Her $1.5 Million For Sex 

On Sunday afternoon news broke that former Fox Sports analyst and “Undefeated” host Skip Bayless, current Fox Sports “Speak” host Joy Taylor, and Fox Sports executive vice president Charlie Dixon are being sued by a former Fox Sports hairstylist who is claiming she suffered workplace harassment at their hands for years — including unwanted sexual advances from Bayless that included seven-figure propositions.

Fox Sports Culture Under Attack

Front Office Sports obtained a copy of the complaint filed on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles County Superior Court by hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

The sensational 42-page document says Faraji worked at Fox Sports from 2012 until August 2024. It also states that when Faraji began working on the network’s former hit morning show “Undefeated” which featured Bayless and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Bayless became handsy not long after she became his regular hairstylist in November 2016. That allegedly featured “lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts.”

Faraji says Bayless progressed from there to repeatedly begging her to sleep with him, even offering her a lump sum of cash as an inducement.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: A former Fox Sports hairstylist is suing Skip Bayless and Fox for sexual harassment, per @FOS



She alleges that Skip Bayless offered her $1.5 million "to have sex with him." pic.twitter.com/4ezqfWcFvR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2025

Bayless Doesn’t Take No For An Answer

Despite curving Bayless’ repeated advances in the makeup room, Faraji claims the legendary sports analyst came on stronger. Faraji claims things got so bad that even when she told him she was suffering from ovarian cancer that did not stop his sexual advances, with Bayless coming on stronger be saying he could “change her life” if she took $1.5 million to sleep with him.

The claim states that a week later Faraji countered the veteran talk show host’s advances during and another haircut session by saying, “Skip, stop, you have a wife.”

To which Bayless allegedly responded with:

“Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?”

The Iranian-born Faraji claims she quickly stated that her dad was dead, completely shocking Bayless as she left the scene.

The lengthy suit also states that Bayless accused Faraji of sleeping with the aforementioned Sharpe who left Fox Sports in June 2023, following multiple on-air disagreements with Bayless. Sharpe, a steadily rising media personality, is thriving on ESPN’s “First Take” the rival show to the former “Undisputed.”

Emmanuel Acho has now deleted this video after a lawsuit emerged earlier today alleging he had romantic relations with Joy Taylor to help her secure a better job back in 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/juE3j0XGN0 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 5, 2025

Joy Taylor Accused Of Sleeping Her Way To The Top

Not only did Faraji mention Bayless as the base of the suit, she also alleged that the Fox Sports executive Dixon grabbed her butt at a birthday party. The suit says when Faraji confided in Taylor about the inident, the “Speak” host told her to “get over it.”

Taylor was not only mentioned in that encounter but also in various others concerning Dixon. Faraji’s claim says Taylor slept with Dixon to land the different opportunities she’s received since being at the network, and this relationship was an open secret in the workplace.

It also says Taylor was once with involved former “Speak” co-host Emmanuel Acho.

As of this writing, the 73-year-old Bayless, Dixon, and Taylor have not responded.