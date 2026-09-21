‘Wild Way To Tell The World You Have No Motion’: Joy Taylor Rips Aaron Rodgers For Revealing His Ex-Fiancée Shailene Woodley Asked For One Last Fling Before Tying Knot 

Joy Taylor has continued to make appearances on podcasts as she works her way back into a prominent position in sports media. Taylor has been much less visible ever since a bombshell lawsuit accused the former FS1 host was accused of using inappropriate relationships with ex-NFL co-host Emmanuel Acho and network executive Charlie Dixon to further her career.

In a major network shakeup following months of social media speculation and controversy, Taylor’s daily sports talk show, “Speak,” was canceled and her contract wasn’t renewed after more than a decade with the network.

Media personality Joy Taylor (pictured) roasted Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers for revealing that his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley demanded permission to sleep with another man shortly after the two got engaged. (Photo:

Get To The Point Podcast/YouTube)

Taylor has continued to voice her opinion on any hot topic. The controversy hasn’t killed her spirits. In fact, she is still a straight shooter and probably more honest than she ever was previously.

In her most recent appearance on her “Two Personal Show,” Taylor went right at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the way he’s handled his relationships. Joy roasted A-Rod for revealing that his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley demanded permission to sleep with another man shortly after the two got engaged.

Taylor said bluntly, “I like to stay out of white people’s business. And this is white people’s business at the highest level and I’m going to tell you why. You said willingly, for free, that your girl looked you in the face and said I will marry you, but first I’m gonna f–k him.”

“Wild way to tell the world you have no motion… You could not waterboard this information out of me,” Joy said, while grabbing her hair in disbelief. “Could you fken imagine saying that to your man’s face?”

Taylor says there’s not a planet on earth where any real man would think that was a cool situation to reveal. Rodgers’ candid recollection of the weirdest wedding deal breaker we have heard in some time, really blew Taylor and her co-host’s mind. She says it’s a clear indication that despite his wealth and fame, when it comes to women he’s not the dominant performer he is on the football field.

Aaron Rodgers Fans Defend Him Against Joy Taylor

Taylor had to know that if she came for Rodgers, fans would definitely strike back and attack past allegations against her that led to her dismissal from FS1.

“I’m Not Gonna Get Up Here and Lie’: 38-Year-Old Joy Taylor Is A Proud Cougar Who Dates 25-Year-Olds and Avoids ‘Men Of God’

“lol this ratchet irrelevant 40 year old unmarried podcaster trying to tell Aaron Rogers, one of the greatest QBs of all time worth hundreds of millions of dollars, that he has no motion. Lmao,” one netizen quipped.

“Staying out of white people’s business” meanwhile she was banging this white executive,” expressed another fan.

“I had no idea this was @JoyTaylorTalks – shawty you don’t look the same – act different,” a user commented.

“40, single, irrelevant, and lecturing Rodgers on motion. He has millions. you have 800 views. okay sis,”



In an interview released on the “Not Just Football” podcast earlier this month, Rodgers told Steelers teammate Cam Heyward that Woodley made a surprising statement just days after he proposed to her in December 2020.

“I proposed to Shailene and she said yes,” Rodgers said about his ex-fiancée. “Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.” “A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married, I gotta go f–k this guy,’ and I’m like — because her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her.” “But in actuality, she told me that and then she took off the ring by March (2021) — I proposed in December (2020) — and we had a couple of times where we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened,” Rodgers added. “There wasn’t even a relationship in 2022 to break off.”

Rodgers has always been an eccentric with his own unique way of analyzing life. He’s been labeled by some as a “conspiracy theorist” for his opinions on government and how its objective is to control people and influence their minds in order to maintain power. Rodgers has openly said that he believes the COVID pandemic and the act of voting in this country are both scams designed to mislead the public.

He’s also married now and the public breakup with Woodley is probably why he confirmed in June 2025 that he married a woman named Brittani in early 2025, in a private elopement, and has kept her identity and life a secret.

According to Rodgers’ interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” in June 2025, he will not put her in the public eye.

“My private life is staying private. I’m with somebody who wants to be private,” he said.

The football star has also had several high-profile relationships, including with actress Olivia Munn, as well as retired NASCAR pioneer Danica Patrick.

Aaron Rodgers Looks Bad In Loss To New England Patriots

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old quarterback in his 22nd season in the league, suffered a rough 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. After pulling out a Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers threw for just 187 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, and 2 turnovers (1 fumble, 1 strip‑sack) in the loss. The future Hall of Famer looked every bit the aging superstar, and panic is already settling in during the post-Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh.