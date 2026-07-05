‘Always The First Person To Criticize Somebody’: Fans Say Marcellus Wiley’s Domestic Battery Arrest Is Karma For His Podcast Attacks On Others

Former NFL player, Fox Sports host and current podcaster Marcellus Wiley is having a bad couple of months. His once-promising career in sports media had been taking constant hits, and now Wiley was arrested Saturday on a charge of domestic battery. This latest accusation adds to a series of legal issues for the Ivy League graduate.

According to TMZ and other outlets, an inmate search confirms that Wiley was booked into Orange County Corrections in Orlando, Florida on the Fourth of July on one count of domestic battery.

Wiley has been very vocal in criticizing his past employers (ESPN and FOX Sport 1) and the talent at these sports entities, many of whom he once worked with. It’s become part of his podcast persona over the years. So fans didn’t show any mercy when this latest news emerged.

“I knew it was coming. When you talk about the big dogs like Disney, you better keep your nose clean. They will do whatever it takes to destroy your character,” one fan said on X. “Well well well. I wonder if he gonna do a 15 part YouTube series on his own demise like he does everyone else mainly at ESPN,” another user commented. “He spends a lot of time sh-tting on people.. usually means you’re on yard isn’t clean,” a third fan quipped. “He’s always the first person to have something to say about everyone else too lol,” said one netizen who found Wiley’s recent struggles amusing. “With him being a Trump supporter, I wonder if he’ll reach out to Trump like Tiger Woods did,” quipped one netizen.

They’re coming for all of the ones who thought they were safe and above pic.twitter.com/WotJbj8ASA — JaVision (@Cmuddah) July 5, 2026

Marcellus Wiley Faces Several Accusations

The arrest comes over two months after Wiley was accused of sexual assault by four accusers — including a former ESPN production assistant.

Wiley entered the world of sports broadcasting in 2006 following his NFL retirement, joining ESPN, where he worked until 2018.

The four women’s allegations were exposed in April in court filings after three other women previously sued Wiley with allegations he violated them in New York during his tenure as a student and star football player at Columbia University in 1994.

ESPN Assistant Accused Wiley

The former ESPN assistant in the filings, alleges that Wiley invited her to a hotel room in 2009, saying it was a work meeting, before coming out of the bathroom naked and allegedly attacking her.

“He pushed me up against the windows of the room so hard I thought they would shatter,” she wrote. “I was petrified and believed I was going to be killed.”

Two other latest accusers allege that Wiley them in the late 1990s after Columbia had already placed him on probation for a series of earlier complaints. According to reports, one alleged victim says he attacked her at her mother’s Culver City apartment.

Wiley spoke out about these accusations in a May episode of his podcast, saying, “They are attempting to leverage lies for personal gain, as they say, assassination by accusation, that’s their goal. They are trying by lying.”

The former Pro Bowl defensive end for San Diego Chargers is married to Annemarie Wiley, who appeared on a recent season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Since entering the podcast realm Wiley has had a few controversial moments. One of his more high profile battles was with podcaster and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Ryan Clark. Wiley publicly criticized Ryan Clark for having a child with a white woman, which he said gave him the “audacity” to question Robert Griffin III’s “blackness.”

Wiley Jumps Into Ryan Clark-RG3 Beef about Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

This exchange was one that veered left as Wiley and RG3 both tried to capitalize on the early Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drama that had social media buzzing back in 2024.

Wiley hopped into the Ryan Clark–Robert Griffin III controversy, where Clark had suggested Griffin was joining a “hate train” against Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, with race becoming the central point.

RELATED: ‘I Was This N-word From Down The Street Who Played Football:’ Ryan Clark Posts Photos Of Bi-Racial Daughter After Marcellus Wiley Called Out His Hypocrisy

“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann, what we saw from Dave Portnoy, as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story,” Clark said during an episode of his “The Pivot” podcast.

“The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom.”

Wiley also took shots at his former FS1 co-hosts after the Joy Taylor controversy hit the fan. Wiley claimed to know of improper relationships between Taylor, executives and former co-host Emmanuel Acho. Insinuating that his departure from the show was influenced by improper relationships behind the scenes that were beyond his control.

Wiley might address this on his podcast. He’d probably be wise not too. The number of people who seem to have a gripe with him or some of his actions dating back decades is increasing, and his reputation is taking a hit.