Media Personality Joy Taylor Reveals Boyfriend Once Used Her Own Money To Cheat On Her

Media personality Joy Taylor, who now hosts multiple podcasts after her run at Fox Sports ended last year, is not shy about sharing intimate details about her dating life online.

That continued during Taylor’s recent appearance on the “Get To The Point Podcast,” which is hosted by NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and comedian Chris Spencer.

Spencer asked Taylor to share one of her wildest relationship stories that no one would believe.

Media personality Joy Taylor (pictured) recently shared a bad memory about one of her ex-boyfriends during an appearance on a podcast hosted by former NFL star wide receiver Terrell Owens. (Photo: Get To The Point Podcast/YouTube)

Taylor did not disappoint, reaching into her memory to recap an incident with an ex-boyfriend that cheated on her, she says, while she was financially supporting him at the time due to his unemployment.

“I don’t know that it’s like people wouldn’t believe it happened,” Taylor said.

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“I was financially supporting a boyfriend,” Taylor continued. “And he’s on the couch playing video games, it’s been going on for like a month now because I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it I got the bills.’ “So I’m like, ‘Alright look, it’s been awhile (you) gotta get a job.’ So here’s some money, go out and get a drink, clear your head. … So he goes out and cheats on me with a stripper with the money that I gave him,” Taylor said. “So I found out, as women do,” Taylor continued. “I knew one of the women that worked in the club because she was a regular at my bar. I was [also] bartending. She told me. She was like, ‘Girl, I don’t want no drama, but your man was up in here.'”

After confronting her boyfriend about the incident, Taylor says the man denied cheating on her. He even suggested they go together to the club the stripper worked at so he could clear his name.

“It’s my fault,” Taylor said. “This is not even (his) fault. Why wouldn’t (he) think that’s what I would do? Look at me. Why wouldn’t I do that? I’m living wrong. I reinforced (his) behavior. This is absolutely crazy, and I left him. … I took everything and left.”

Taylor worked at Fox Sports from 2016 until last summer, appearing on programs like “Undisputed,” a debate show led by commentator Skip Bayless and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, as a moderator and later on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” as a co-host.

Those jobs led to Taylor being installed as a co-host on afternoon sports talk show “Speak” in 2021. Before the show was canceled in 2025, Taylor worked alongside analysts that included former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Keyshawn Johnson; former NBA star Paul Pierce also had a stint on the show.

However, Taylor’s final year at Fox Sports was marred by a controversial lawsuit filed by a hairstylist who worked at the company.

Hairstylist Noushin Faraji accused Bayless and former Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon of sexual harrassment, including an allegation that Bayless offered her $1.5 million in exchange for sex.

Perhaps most damning for Taylor’s public reputation, though, was an accusation in the lawsuit that Taylor had an inappropriate relationship with Dixon in order to advance her career at Fox Sports. Faraji also alleged that Taylor verbally abused her and downplayed her complaints about Dixon’s behavior.

Taylor strongly denied all the allegations, and she remained on “Speak” following a two-week break from the daily TV program.

Faraji’s lawsuit was settled by Fox Sports and Bayless in September 2025, although terms of the settlement were not disclosed, Sportico reported.

In a July 2026 podcast interview, Taylor spoke about the impact the fallout from the lawsuit accusations had on her.

“It wasn’t easy,” Taylor said on The White House podcast with Michael Irvin. “It was traumatizing, honestly, but you get through it. … I think when you go through certain things in life, you kind of like DNA level change. It forces you into a space of survival mode, that it kind of rewires how your brain works. You just never really feel as safe in the world as you did before.” “I’ve been in a lot of really bad situations and all those things changed me, too,” Taylor added. “But there’s something about going through something publicly that really doesn’t, you can’t go, you can’t go back.”

Taylor now hosts a sports-related podcast called “The Daily Play With Joy Taylor” and a podcast called “Two Personal Show,” where she dives into hot topics being discussed online and her personal life.