“Tell Them Haters Be Quiet”: Joy Taylor Makes Fashionable Return To FS1 After Two-Week Absence and Fans Are Here For It

The Joy Taylor haters almost spit up their morning coffee on Monday when they saw the controversial sports talk host back on the television in her chair on “Speak”, chopping it up on the world of sports with former NBA star Paul Pierce and former NFL stars Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin serving as panelists.

Joy Taylor's return to 'Speak' on FS1 after a 2-week absence:



"We're better now that's all we'll say" 👀pic.twitter.com/K6wbIhcJYr https://t.co/xPSFxo0t7V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2025

Taylor has been the subject of plenty of opinion, ever since she was named in a lawsuit by former FS1 hairdresser Noushin Faraji over sexual and workplace harassment. When Taylor disappeared from the show last month, many assumed it would be her final time on the television with FS1.

RELATED: “Any Consequences For The Dudes Or Nah?”: Fans React To Rumors Of Joy Taylor’s Removal as Fox Sports “Speak” Co-Host Due To “Infraction” After Posting Corny Photo

The 38-year-old Taylor was accused of having sexual relationships with fellow Fox Sports host and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho and network executive Charlie Dixon to advance her career.

Taylor, who has been with Fox Sports since 2016, denied the allegations despite confirmations that at least some were known truths by various former co-workers.

She is taking her fight to court and while FOX Sports didn’t release any information about Taylor’s extended absence, which lasted two weeks, Taylor played it cool remaining active on social media, posting about her extracurricular activities, including the Joy Taylor Foundation.

RELATED: Did Emmanuel Acho Torpedo Marcellus Wiley’s Broadcast Host Gig To Go Solo? Wiley Keeps It Real!

Joy Taylor Returns to FS1’s “Speak”

But on Monday Taylor made a surprise return to “Speak” sporting a revealing all-pink outfit, which she also shared on Instagram, to quickly dismiss any rumors that she was suspended because of an Instagram post in which she had a revealing shirt on and was eating corn.

Her fans came through with support.

“Yes, ma’am! ” said a fan.

“The prettiest in pink,” added another fan.

“Yes! @speakonfs1 IS NOT THE SAME WITHOUT YOU!” wrote an enthusiastic follower.

“The tan is EATING,” wrote a fan.

“I’m happy to see that you are back on @speakonfs1. The show needs you in that anchor chair,” said another netizen.

Joy Taylor was "suspended," came back to work, and immediately brought the girls out. pic.twitter.com/kTod4SaW3b — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) March 11, 2025

“Tell them haters be quiet lol,” commented another fan.

The post has garnered Taylor’s post has garnered over 35,000 likes.

Joy Taylor Celebrates International Women’s Day

She recently celebrated International Women’s Day by honoring the “many powerful, inspiring women” in her life.

“I’m grateful to have a sisterhood in women that has guided me and poured into me in the hardest and best of times,” wrote Taylor on Instagram.

“We are at a crucial moment in history and what we do will be remembered and have consequences.

She still had a couple of haters out there, who are hyper-focused on her appearance in light of the allegations.

“Peanut butter rack is back,” said one hater referencing Jason Whitlock’s infamous rant concerning Taylor when the scandal broke.

RELATED: “To Share Those Big Cans and Peanut Butter Skin”: Jason Whitlock’s Unfiltered Take On Why Women Like Joy Taylor Have Destroyed The Industry Gets Backlash

Other fans think Fox Sports is trying to let the situation blow over by limiting Taylor’s exposure while the legal battle is going on.

“I don’t think she was ever suspended- just tried to stay under the radar til the dust settled. Her rep is cooked forever but it’s still just business as usual over there,” one fan accused.

In the meantime, Taylor is lawyered up and pushing on with her career.

RELATED: Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor Are Claiming Noushin Faraji Had “Pre-Existing Psychological or Medical Conditions(s)” In Scandalous Fox Sports Suit

She’s also not changing how she dresses to please others, will not be bullied into cowering or going off the grid until this is over, and intent on proving herself on the job.