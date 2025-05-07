“I’m Not Gonna Get Up Here and Lie’: 38-Year-Old Joy Taylor Is A Proud Cougar Who Dates 25-Year-Olds and Avoids ‘Men Of God’

Joy Taylor survived accusations of sleeping with station executives and co-workers in order to elevate her rise to the top of high-society in sports media. Being accused of using her sexuality to wind-aid her position as co-host of FS1s ‘Speak’ found her entangled in a backlash of social media negativity, vicious insults sprinkled in with words of support, as she also fights a lawsuit filed by a former hairdresser, Noushin Faraji.



Controversial FS1 sports host Joy Taylor, 38, had some interesting views on dating during her appearance on “The Truth After Dark With Paul and Azar.” (Screenshot/Instagram)

RELATED: “Get Over It” | Does Former Hairstylist Noushin Faraji Want To Crush Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor Or Entire Fox Sports Empire?

Faraji filed a lawsuit in January, accusing former host Skip Bayless of sexual misconduct, which included offering Faraji a whopping sum of $1.5 million for relations. Faraji also accused Taylor of harassment on the basis of ethnicity. Within that drama it was alleged that Taylor slept her way into her position as one of the faces of the station.

That claim was supported by former FS1 host Marcellus Wiley, who claims he may have been pushed out of his spot because of a sexual relationship between Taylor and current co-host Emmanuel Acho.

RELATED: “They Are Plotting On Ya, Dog”: Former Fox Sports Host Marcellus Wiley Believes Promising Career Was Victim Of Backdoor Dealing Between Joy Taylor, Charlie Dixon and Emmanuel Acho

Throughout the drama, which included former FS1 employee and podcaster Jason Whitlock accusing her of using her “big cans and butter pecan skin” to get ahead at the company, Joy hasn’t changed her fashion choices, her confidence or softened her opinions about her search for true liberation and happiness as a woman.

RELATED: “To Share Those Big Cans and Peanut Butter Skin”: Jason Whitlock’s Unfiltered Take On Why Women Like Joy Taylor Have Destroyed The Industry Gets Backlash

In other words, she’s still gonna speak her truth. In a recent appearance on “The Truth After Dark With Paul and Azar,” the 38-year-old revealed that she’s open to dating men as young as 25 — and says she believes it’s a red flag if a man claims to be ‘a man of God; making it clear she wouldn’t date a religious man.’

Joy Taylor, 38, reveals she’s open to dating men as young as 25 — and says she believes it’s a red flag if a man claims to be a 'man of God', making it clear she wouldn’t date a religious man.



(🎥 The Truth After Dark/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/dEP7WGhtqq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 6, 2025

“I say this tenderly because I’m 38 f**king years old. Yeah, I have been working for 20 years. I’m a professional adult,” Taylor said to Paul Pierce and his co-host Azar Farideh.

“What’s the age limit, as far…what’s the youngest to the oldest?” Pierce inquired.

“At my age right now I wouldn’t date younger than 25-26, Taylor responded to the shock of the co-hosts.

Pierce and his co-host started cracking up, before Joy asked, “Why are you laughing?”

Pierce said, “I thought she was gonna be some old like 35-57,” as Farideh, who says she has never dated a younger man, agreed with him.

“I’m not gonna get up here and lie,” Taylor said. “Young men are very aggressive, and they don’t care how old I am. You ain’t about to have me out here on some bullsh*t. 25 is a grown a*s man,” Taylor said, defending her position.

Paul Pierce Podcast Co-Host and Joy Taylor Agree That Young Men Treat Women Better

Farideh, was all in and agreed with Taylor, saying, “25-year-old men are where it’s at. The women I have been talking to, like in their 30s, late 30s are like ‘yo these younger men. They come, they are intentional, they come with it. They are not playing around. They want to date you, they treat you like you’re a goddess. They appreciate you they talk life into you.’”

“They’re telling the truth,” Joy confirmed. “Is this the truth after dark, because they’re telling the truth.”

Joy Taylor Is On Her Shannon Sharpe: She Wants A Young Sinner

Joy also turned some heads when discussing the type of man she likes.

“I’m less and less interested in religious men,” she said. “I’ve had some negative experiences with people that lead with their religion.

“I’m a person of faith; I was raised in a Baptist church. Very religious family. I’m not saying if you’re a Christian you don’t live a good life, but if that’s the first thought you bring to the table that’s a red flag for me,” she reasoned.

Joy’s comments sounded awfully similar to former ESPN talking head Shannon Sharpe who is embroiled in a $50M lawsuit of his own from a 20-year-old OnlyFans worker who claims he assaulted her and manipulated her throughout a year-long relationship.

Sharpe once said he didn’t want to date a particular church going woman because he wants “a sinner.” And the younger the better. Joy was giving off similar vibes. She’s just a woman so its perceived differently.

RELATED: “Women Damn Near 40 Calling Themselves Baddies. Can’t Wait For These Times To Pass”: Social Media Is Outraged Over New Shay Shay Media Show Featuring Chad Johnson’s Ex-Fiancée

Joy knows how to get the emotions flowing and her honesty is why she’s still employed after being accused of sleeping with her co-host Emmanuel Acho and former ESPN executive Charlie Dixon

It’s clear that people may be offended by Taylor’s authenticity and approach to the game of life, especially as it pertains to men. Despite all of the noise, it’s business as usual for a woman who knows her worth.