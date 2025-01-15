“Women Damn Near 40 Calling Themselves Baddies. Can’t Wait For These Times To Pass”: Social Media Is Outraged Over New Shay Shay Media Show Featuring Chad Johnson’s Ex-Fiancée

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have developed a professional relationship through their successful “Nightcap” podcast that has brought both former NFL players more than 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and have helped them grow celebrity and wealth beyond that of which they secured as Hall of Fame caliber talents.



Chad Johnson’s relationship challenges have been an entertaining part of the show and last year Shannon Sharpe would have Johnson’s ex-fiancée Sharelle Rosado on the show, particularly when he needed to get some inside information on Chad, or even publicly chastise him on her strength.

Sharpe also referred to Rosado as a sister, “family,” on a past episode, when Johnson was trying to figure out what to do now that Rosado left him and their planned wedding was no longer happening due to various issues. Rosado accused Johnson of infidelity, and the couple faded out of public scrutiny with their final goodbyes playing out in an ugly manner on social media.

Or so we thought.

In a business move that Johnson claims blindsided him — and social media assumes is testing the strength of their friendship right now — Johnson seemingly was caught off guard when he noticed an X post from Shay Shay Media, which is owned by his podcast partner Shannon Sharpe.

“We’re proud to announce that #HumbleBaddies has joined the Shay Shay Media family! Thank you Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis

”The newest episode of Humble Baddies is out RIGHT NOW on their YouTube channel! Go like, subscribe, watch and share! @SharelleRosado_@ShannonSharpe“

To which Johnson replied, “So, nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership?”

The former three-time All-Pro’s reply was based on the podcast “Humble Baddies”, which has become a part of their production house, Shay Shay Media. The glaring problem Johnson has is that Sharelle Rosado is one of the members of the “Humble Baddies” podcast. The fact that he supposedly didn’t know that his boy was signing his estranged ex-fiancé to a deal inspired another response from Johnson, who appeared shocked by the turn of events, adding another rant a while later.

Y’all got me f**ked up I’ll do my own damn podcast,” Johnson wrote.

It seems like a mini meltdown, and of course social media and fans of both players took it to heart and offered a firestorm of opinions on who is right and wrong in the matter.

It could just be another marketing ploy, similar to when UNC claims he left his IG Live running by mistake and allowed the entire world to hear how a 50-plus-year-old male gets down in the bedroom. The video went viral of course.

Some fans believe that’s the case.

Said One fan on X: “Shannon Sharpe leaked the Michelle video intentionally, just like he and Sharelle Rosado are pretending Chad Johnson didn’t know her Humble Baddies podcast was joining Shay Shay Media.”

The drama between Johnson and Rosado is well known. So, there’s already a storyline there those fans of sports, gossip, entertainment, and the Black rich and famous, are familiar with. It’s juicy.

The potential rift that Sharpe has caused in his bond with Johnson by signing his ex fiancée team to a deal — if he truly didn’t know about it — adds more layers of drama to the new podcast which is sure to be filled with obnoxious gossip, male bashing and baddie boasting, including lessons on how to secure an athlete, just to name some of the possible topics.

Some fans have taken this personally and think Sharpe played dirty pool on this one, even suggesting that Johnson quit the podcast.

“Shannon sharpe is a snake,” said one fan.

“you didn’t run this past Chad that’s crazy unc,” said another.

“I refuse to believe Shannon did this without at least giving Ocho a heads up early on when this came up for consideration. I need to hear from Unc first,” an X user expressed.

Others are going as far as to predict this situation as being the end of “Nightcap” while accusing Sharpe of trying to do too much.

“The beginning of the down fall of Shay Shay Media,” one X user said.

“Yall added a show where the women are damn near 40 and calling themselves baddies. Can’t wait for these times to pass,” exclaimed another fan unhappy with the choice of new podcasters.

Stay tuned for more developments and how this situation plays out.

Maybe it’s Shannon’s way of trying to bring the family back together, while expanding the brand.