‘I’m Getting Married In February. I Don’t Know Who The F*** It’s Going To Be”: Chad Johnson Tells Shannon Sharpe He Isn’t Letting Sharelle Rosado Breakup Stop His February Wedding Plans

Chad Johnson has been able to seamlessly rise in the media world after a stellar NFL career because he’s adaptable. He’s learned how to use his positive and negative situations to strengthen his brand and his public visibility.

News of his split with fiancée Sharelle Rosado hit the social media mosh pit shortly after he announced his wedding plans. Despite the abrupt ending, Johnson hasn’t foregone his plans to get married.

Chad Johnson Says He’s Still Getting Married In February Despite Breakup With Fiancé’ Sharelle Rosado

On a recent episode of “Nightcap” with podcast partner Shannon Sharpe, the former wide receiver revisited his wedding plans, during a conversation about a social media couple who says they canceled their honeymoon after wedding guests short-changed them.

The couple chose to spend close to $60K on their nuptials, but only raked in $3,000 in gifts, far below their projected total.

This led into a conversation between Johnson and Sharpe about the skyrocketing costs of weddings in the U.S. today, which didn’t deter Johnson, who made close to $50 million as an NFL player and is currently worth an estimated $20 million.

Johnson says he is resuming his goal to get married in February, although he doesn’t have a bride yet.

Why is Chad Johnson So Desperate To Marry?: Shannon Sharpe Is Team Rosado

Chad Johnson cited his advanced age of 46 as a motivating factor behind his reason to continue to pursue a wife.

“You still got your suit for the wedding?” Johnson said. “I do,” Sharpe responded. “Hey, s–t looking grim. … I know one thing, I’m getting married come February, you hear me,” Johnson said. “I’m getting married in February. I don’t know who the f–k it’s going to be, but when that godd-mn day come I’m walking down the aisle with somebody.” “Bro, i’m 46 years old, man, I ain’t got any time to be playing,” Johnson continued. “What are you trying to do? Whoever it’s going to be, I’m walking down that motherf–king aisle in February.”

Sharpe wasn’t in favor of Johnson’s plans, declaring his intention to stand up and object to the wedding. Sharpe says Rosado is like his family declaring that the “Nightcap” family wouldn’t be accepting another spouse.

“Well I ain’t going. If it ain’t my niece, I ain’t going,” Shannon said, referring to Rosado. “You know what, if you don’t show up that’s fine. … S–t, boy. I hate for us to fall out now,” Johnson quipped. “I’ll tell you what, when the minister says, ‘Does anybody object, speak now or forever hold your peace’ — ‘I object, I said it, I object! This ain’t right!’ “I’ve known Relle for two years. She’s a good woman, Ocho!”

Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado End Relationship Four Months Before Wedding

Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado put in some work together, first going public on Instagram with their relationship in 2020. The couple got engaged in 2021 and also welcomed their first child together into the family. An actual wedding date never materialized, but two years later, in 2023, Johnson proposed to Rosado again, who shared the intimate moment on her Instagram stories.

The road to the altar was marred in challenges ever since they announced the wedding and Johnson revealed that Rosado, a successful businesswoman, wanted a prenuptial agreement because Johnson was not paying any bills, and his main job was to chill at home and care for the kids.

“She talking about we getting married next year and had the nerve to bring me papers to make me sign a prenup,” Johnson told Sharpe at the time.

A year later, Rosado later confirmed their split by announcing it on X.

Shannon Sharpe Hoping Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado Reconcile

When the split first happened, Shannon felt there was still hope for a reconciliation, because Rosado didn’t tell Johnson not to call her anymore. She just blocked him on social media.

“You good, cause anytime a woman tells me to not call…Block. Delete the number. You’ll never get me for stalking.”

Sharpe told Johnson to both “stay offline” and give it a couple of days. Well, it’s been two weeks and Johnson is still single, but he has decided that he will move on with his marriage plans and find a wife along the way.

Another motivating factor influencing Johnson’s inflexibility with a February wedding date, is the fact that he says he already paid a deposit for some A-list entertainers at his wedding.

“I’m having an open bar, I got three people performing,” he said, adding that he has Brian McKnight, Anthony Hamilton and John Legend set to perform. “It’s too late now. It’s too late.”

Is Chad Johnson Seeking A Reality Show? (Without The Popping Balloons)

This sounds like a strange ploy for Johnson to get himself a show. Is he trying to be the next ‘Bachelor” contestant? He always has an angle and Sharpe, who has blown up in the media because of shrewd moves, viral interviews and shock journalism at its best, is always there to help boost the energy in the podcast.

Even better, Shannon and Chad can send out a call for a wife. A “90 Day Fiancé” type of situation, where the women can come on the show live and state their case for why they should go down the aisle with Chad Johnson.

There should be levels of competition and various categories and tests that the women have to pass to make it to the “Super Bowl” of love, or whatever. Sharpe can take the lead in pumping or dumping the contestants and then the final decision can be made by a combination of who Shannon, Chad and the millions of followers voting think would be the best wife.

It’s easy money and an idea this writer probably should have kept to himself, but knowing Johnson he’s already cooking something up. Maybe Rosado makes a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl and throws her hat back into the ring. The possibilities are endless, and the drama would be irresistible.