“Give Me Miss Nasty B And I’ll Have A Bible Right By My Bed … I’m Looking For A Sinner” | Unc Shay Shay Tells Ochocinco Why 39-Year-Old Actress And Virgin Yvonne Orji Wouldn’t Be A Solid Match

On Monday’s episode of “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, the former All-Pro WR told the former All-Pro TE that he thinks actress Yvonne Orji would be a good woman for him. Sharpe suggested he would prefer someone a little less God-fearing.

Uncle Shay Shay Is Looking For A Sinner

“I’m looking for a sinner” Sharpe replied to Johnson, causing both men to laugh. “I’m looking for a sinner. Send me Miss Nasty B, what her name was? I don’t want nobody walking the straight and narrow.” “You have the perfect opportunity to get with somebody who is aligned with your core values, and the way you was raised by your grandma,” said Johnson. “You was raised in the church right? This is a God -earing woman. This is exactly what grandma would want. This is what I want for you. … You need a woman like that in your life.” “Give me Miss Nasty B and I’ll have a Bible right by my bed,” Sharpe quipped. “Lord forgive me for what I’m about to do.”

Orji, a 39-year-old actress and comedian, has been open about being a virgin. She’s cited her relationship with God and wanting to wait until she’s married.

She was a recent guest on comedian Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast and joked about feeling sorry for her future husband.

“Pray for him, whoever he is,” Orji said of her future spouse. “There’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”

Handler said Orji would hit her sexual peak when she starts having sex, and one man might not be enough to satisfy her.

“Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory,” the “Insecure” actress quipped.

Orji Has The Courage Of Her Convictions

Orji is best known for playing Molly on HBO’s hit “Insecure,” a character very different from who Orji portrays herself as in real life.

“Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?” she told People magazine in 2017. “It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.”

Unc Shay Shay might not be the right fit for Orji, as she seems to have a different vision of what she’s looking for.

Still, “Nightcap” is a popular show and the subject matter excites and titillates the audience. This type of “late night” no-holds-barred content seems to be the direction entertainment media is headed.

Sharpe’s ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith has an eponymous video podcast that also pushes the boundaries of entertainment.