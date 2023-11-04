“Shannon Sharpe, You Can Be In My OF Videos” | Adult Content Star Makes An Offer To “Unc” That Ochocinco Wants To Broker

Shannon Sharpe always takes a position on polarizing topics, and now that he and his friend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have their podcast “Nightcap” he is talking about more risque topics. Recently, Sharpe weighed in on the issues between former basketball player Joe Smith and his wife, Kisha Chavis, who he found out has an OnlyFans account.

Sharpe felt that Smith was a bit naive about his anger at the Only Fans revelation since his wife was apparently in the adult film business before.

Joe Smith, the No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NBA draft, went viral during the week as he learned his wife, Kisha Chavis, was on OnlyFans.

Chavis filmed Smith’s reaction as he expressed frustration with her.

The Sharpe Effect

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” Smith says in the now-viral video. “Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it.”

Shannon elaborated that women on platforms like Only Fans make upwards of $200,000 and that if he saw that, he would go from outrage to his wife’s manager.

“I tell you here what I would do: look down the check, and it says $200,000,” Sharpe said. “I don’t know who you have in there, but I am in charge now.”

Well, that co-sign set off a chain reaction, and a porn star named Miss B Nasty reached out to Sharpe on X saying, “Shannon Sharpe, you can be in my OF videos.”

In an attempt to be a wingman, Ochocinco let it be known that he saw the post from the adult film star and, without saying her name, began to allude to a liaison he could arrange between the two.

Ochocinco Set Up

“Man, speaking of finding somebody, tell me you didn’t see that tweet,” Ochocinco said on “Nightcap.” “Don’t act like you ain’t see that tweet. Aye, you got an umbrella? You got raincoat? I ain’t going to say nothing, I’m just asking you. OK, ’cause you gon’ need it.”

Sharpe knew what he was alluding to and answered with a professional response that would make any corporate brand proud.

“I did read one guy’s comment, he’s like, ‘Unc thinking about it but he realize for the brand, yeah that’s probably not for the best,” Sharpe said reasonably.

Still Ochocinco was bullish on the idea that he could make the arrangement happen without the world knowing. Sharpe has an interesting offer and now peer pressure from Chad Ochocinco.