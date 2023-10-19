“She Had My Lips Like … They Pulling On A Tailpipe”| Twitter Wants Shannon Sharpe’s Makeup Person Fired

Shannon Sharpe looked very stylish to kick off the sports week on Monday during an episode of “First Take.”

He was extra vibrant in appearance due to the fact that his face nearly jumped off the screen with the amount of makeup that he had on.

Shannon Sharpe In Drag?



When the internet went in on his pregame glam job, the NFL Hall of Famer stood tall in the pocket like his old teammate John Elway and didn’t fold.

After it appeared that Sharpe had a little too much makeup on him, a parody account made in honor of Sharpe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to begin what would seem like an endless amount of trolling and joking about Sharpe’s appearance.

When Sharpe, who is an avid social media user himself, caught wind of the jokes he decided to address the cause for his appearance head on.

Sharpe tweeted “Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake,” he wrote. “This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important [but] not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed.”

First Time Is Last Time For Makeup Specialist?

While Sharpe did reveal that this was his first time linking up with the makeup specialist for his Monday appearance, he remained solid in defending her, her job, and her ability to handle his cosmetics down the line.

When another X user responded “that girl is finished,” Sharpe countered, writing, “No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world.”

Sharpe is a real one, and his makeup artist probably shared his opinion and Tuesday’s look was noticeably much improved. Now Shannon can be on air comfortably, in front of the lights and cameras, spewing out his hot takes and his LeBron love.

Sharpe is always making headlines for his takes, rants, and serious personality when he’s discussing a topic he’s passionate about. But he makes even more noise when he’s doing his podcasts and shows outside of “First Take.”

One of his shows that always instigates laughs is his show with former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, “Nightcap,” where the two former offensive NFL stars share deep and personal stories with each other, while also talking about various sports topics and going back and forth at each other in a comedic way.

Chad’s reaction was priceless when seeing social media explode over Sharpe’s makeup blunder.

What was even funnier, was Sharpe’s explanation to Chad.

Essentially Sports quoted Shannon as saying: “She had my lips like that; they pulling on a tailpipe. … I’m like AHHH! I looked, damn, hold on! I don’t smoke them milds like that no more. How she got my lip like I’ve been smoking on a tailpipe?”

While the internet had a field day with Shannon’s looks, Shannon looks like he had the most fun with it himself.