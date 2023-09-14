“We Go Together Like A McDonald’s No. 1 With Coke, No Ice” | Shannon Sharpe And Chad Ochocinco Debut Late-Night Sports Talk Show

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and the Hall of Very Good’s Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have joined forces to bring us late-night sports talk every Sunday following the huge slate of NFL games.

The show, “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” kicked off last Sunday, and if that episode was any indication, it’s sure to be a riot weekly. With Sharpe leading the way and Ocho adding his unique, sarcastic brand of humor to it, the show is in good hands.

Some might find these two an unusual pairing, but if ratings are the end all, be all then these two NFL legends teaming up weekly to recap all of the weekend’s action through Sunday should be a winner.

The show will run three times a week on the ShayShay YouTube channel, including its original Sunday slot. If you’re looking for some no-holds-barred sports debate, this is it.



But How Did We Get Here?

As first reported by the Big Lead, Sharpe, the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end, says the link up stems from years of the two players debating away from the camera. Something, the viewer doesn’t see.

“Ocho and I have had many debates off-camera throughout the years,” Sharpe said to TBL. “We’ve decided to bring those on camera with Nightcap. Looking forward to debating my good friend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.”

The ratings speak for themselves. Ocho’s appearance on “Club Shay Shay” in April has garnered over 10M views. That episode went viral, so it’s only right that the duo explore the opportunity to garner that type of viewership more often with this new platform.

Also first reported by the Big Lead, Ochocinco says accepting Sharpe’s offer to join the new venture was easy considering the history of their personal relationship.

“When unc called me about the idea of expanding ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I thought to myself, this is a no-brainer,” Johnson said. “We just go together like a McDonald’s No.1 with Coke, no ice. Hits every time. I’m extremely excited to join Club Shay Shay & The Volume on this new venture.”

Sharpe And Ocho Will Bring Ratings

Both Sharpe and Ocho are two of the more likable sports personalities, and that in itself will bring viewers. Neither subscribe to the cookie-cutter variety that we see so often in today’s sports media.

Where they’ll butt heads continuously is on Sharpe’s desire to eat good-but-healthy, and Ocho’s desire to, as he stated, eat at McDonald’s where he has his go-to No.1 (Big Mac) with a Coke soda.



The show should be filled with sports knowledge and plenty of comedy. It’s also on late night so the two former jocks will undoubtedly get into relationships and situationships, as Ocho Cinco has never been afraid to discuss his interactions with the opposite sex.