‘I Don’t Believe In Cancel Culture’: Damon Wayans and Shannon Sharpe Discuss ‘In Living Color’ Super Bowl Sabotage

Damon Wayans of the legendary Wayans Family has been making his podcast rounds ever since the family was presented with a 2025 NCAA Image Award. The innovator, legend and cultural icon appeared on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

When there’s a Wayans in the building, you are always going to get stories and laughs with a touch of history because they have been in the middle of some of the most monumental culture shifts in American television. And you know they roll deep through generations and are still producing talent from the family tree.

Like in all families, there’s a healthy level of competition among the siblings and their up-and-coming offspring.



RELATED: Family of Funny

The Wayans Brothers are the most powerful black family in Hollywood. Lead by Keenan Ivory Wayans, who first jumped onto the scene in the 1970s, he was sure to never leave his clan of ten brothers and sisters living in the projects of New York City behind. He struggled to make sure they were always fed and taken care of. Decades later, the name “Wayans” is synonymous with money making comedy.

“We asked your brother Marlon who was the funniest sibling you have and want to see if the answer is the same,” Shaq said, before Damon refused to answer.



Who’s Funniest Wayans Sibling ?

“Funniest sibling? It rotates,” said the “Major Payne” star. “Like anybody can get hot at any time. There’s no king, the crown moves around. One day Marlon’s on and one day Shawn’s on. The good news is, the crown stays in the family.

Marlon said Damon was the funniest, but Damon humbly said, “I’m probably the angriest.”

Realizing he wasn’t going to get Damon to start a family war at this joyous time, Shaq asked about the validity of a story he heard about their influence on the Super Bowl Halftime show as we currently know it.



Shaq Asks Damon Wayans If They Helped Start Modern SB Halftime Show?

“There was a halftime show before In Living Color, but it was more like marching bands and basically time for people to go to the bathroom.

Said Shaq: “I was the biggest In Living Color fan, is it true that because of what you guys did on Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL created the (modern) halftime show?

“So I think (the Super Bowl) was playing on a different network, but Fox said, ‘Why don’t we hijack the Super Bowl halftime show?’ …put a clock at the bottom of the screen and do (In Living Color) live. So we had like 30 million views that we stole from them (NFL) and the next year they brought in Michael Jackson.

They’ve been protecting that asset since, so I’m glad we had something to do with it.

I’ll never take credit for it, we just happened to be in the right place at the right time doing the wrong things. I think it’s beautiful when you have Beyonce and Kendrick and Dr. Dre and Drake. What do they do next?”



Would Handi-Man Character Get Damon Wayans Canceled Today?

Then Shaq went there. Juggling this new era of political correctness and cancel culture has been a challenge for comedians. The Wayans have always ignored the threat of being cancelled in order to deliver the best and most realistic comedy that people can connect with.

Shaq Thinks Damon Wayans’ Handi-Man Character Would Get Cancelled Today

“Of all the characters you did on In Living Color, which one would get you cancelled today,” Shaq asked, already having the character Handi Man in mind.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. I believe that people still want to laugh and I think at this present time we need to laugh because we haven’t had the sigh of relief.

If you think about the history of sketch comedy, in 1974 Nixon left office and the country was divided. In 1975 Saturday Night Live aired. In 1989-90 Bush left and in 1990 it was living color. Dave Chapelle came after the country was divided. So we haven’t had in the last 8 to 10 years that voice. Let us come together and laugh about how stupid we are. It’s all in the presentation and if you present it right and do it with love, people will laugh.”

Shaq asks Damon, How did you come up with Handi-Man?

“I was born with a clubbed foot and they actually put me in special ed class because of my foot. My mother had to come to school and fight to get me in the regular class. She was like there’s nothing wrong with his brain, he has a bad foot. But I made friends with all of the kids in the handicap class and I was cool with them until my other friends came around and I would disown them, but they were my buddies. In my standup I’d talk about having my clubbed foot, and I would say I wasn’t a tough kid..I guess my mouth got me in trouble and you don’t see that many handicapped bullies and I proceeded to do Handi-Man on stage. It killed. It was funny and it came from an honest place.Thats what I mean about presentation. If I just went on stage and started talking about handicap people I would be crucified.”

And to be honest, Handi Man was really the first handicapped superhero. What was once comedy has come to life, as social media shows us everyday the remarkable accoml;ishemnts of people with disabilities all over the world.