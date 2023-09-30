“She Talking About We Getting Married Next Year And Had The Nerve To Bring Me Papers To Make Me Sign A Prenup” | Chad Johnson Tells Fiancée He Won’t Sign Prenup 

Ex-NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe had a conversation about prenups on a recent episode of “NightCap with Shannon Sharpe.” Johnson said that his current fiancée Sharelle Rosado wants him to sign a prenup before they get married and he isn’t having it.

“She talking about we getting married next year and had the nerve to bring me papers to make me sign a prenup,” Johnson told Sharpe.

Prenups Can Protect Both Parties If Done Fairly With Full Disclosure

Prenuptial agreements have existed forever, and when done in good faith and fairly with full disclosure, are something both parties can enter into before a marriage and can protect both parties.

How often are they done with best intentions and full disclosure? That’s a whole different story. But Johnson has his reasons why he’s not signing.

“I see that feeling women have because this woman has provided me with the ability to be a stay-at-home dad. I ain’t got to do nothing but take care of the kids. I get to play video games all day I ain’t got to go to work. Do you know what that feels like? To have somebody like that. The roles are reversed now. So I see how women be feeling when they be going crazy over dudes when dudes got money. I get it now you get to chill and you ain’t got to do nothing,” said Johnson.

Antiquated Views On Women And Relationships

Sounds like some backward-ass thinking from Johnson, rooted in patriarchy.

Uncle Shay Shay told Johnson he’s advised his friends who are in a similar situation and have asked him why should they sign a prenup if they don’t have anything.

“Therefore because if you leave you leave with ALL of your nothing and not half of it.”

The attitudes and views on women and relationships espoused by Unc and Johnson are ridiculous and lack nuance. But there is a market for that.

No doubt there are a collection of men out there who espouse the same theories and believe in antiquated roles of men and women and if the roles are reversed, the men should be allowed to do the same thing they rail against women for.