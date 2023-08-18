Chad Johnson Vows To Give Up McDonald’s If Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Doesn’t Become 4th Wide Receiver To Win Heisman Trophy

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is expected to be a top five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.



Harrison Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, was magnificent last season for the Buckeyes, reeling in 77 receptions for 1,263 and 14 touchdowns despite defenses game planning specifically against him.



The hype surrounding Harrison, the unanimous All-American this season, is warranted, and the belief around college football is he could become just the fourth wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy award.

Former NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is one of the many who believe Harrison could hoist that trophy the second week of December. He’s so sure that he’s even vowed to never eat at his favorite place, McDonald’s, Harrison doesn’t win it.



Johnson Has Lofty Expectations For MHJ

When asked about Marvin Harrison Jr., by Kevin Harrish of “The Comeback,” Ochocinco raved about the dynamic receiving threat.

“Oh my god, oh my god. The real deal. He’s going to win the Heisman this year, and I stand on that,” predicted the NFL legend. “If I’m wrong I’ll never eat McDonald’s again.”

That’s huge for Johnson to say considering how much he eats McDonald’s. But, he may be onto something, because Harrison Jr. has all the tools to win the award.

Here’s Why Ochocinco Will Lose The Mickey D’s Bet

The Buckeyes churn out top receivers yearly in Columbus, all under the tutelage of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.



But Harrison might be the best he’s coached, which is saying a lot when you considering the NFL receivers already in the league out of Hartine’s camp.



While that sounds great, history isn’t on Harrison’s side to become the fourth wide receiver to win the award. If he were to win it he’d join Tim Brown (1987), Desmond Howard (1991), and DeVonta Smith (2020).

The award is QB-driven, and with reigning winner Caleb Williams returning for another year with USC, and many others vying for the trophy, a receiver winning it just doesn’t seem likely.



Ochocinco has been the subject of conversation when it comes to nutrition, claiming that he ate McDonal’s his entire career and reached future HOF status on a Golden Arches diet. So he must believe what he’s saying strongly enough to give up his McDonald’s. WOW.