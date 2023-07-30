Now That USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is Drawing Comparisons To Patrick Mahomes, The Question Must Be Asked: Is He Really This Good?

Every year, there is usually a quarterback from college who is touted higher than the rest, and this year, Caleb Williams is the undisputed passer who will become a future franchise superstar. He recently drew comparisons to another franchise superstar, Patrick Mahomes, based on his exceptional playstyle.

One AFC scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller about the similarities between Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes. He said Miller was drawing on his ability to improvise and make plays out of nothing, just like the two-time Super Bowl champion regularly does.

“Every play is successful because he either throws on time or moves and makes it happen. He has that off-script [Patrick] Mahomes factor,” the scout told ESPN.

Scouts & analysts are saying there could be a new best QB in college football.



And no his name is not Caleb Williams.



It’s J.J. McCarthy.



According to reports from NFL Scouts, some believe that Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has potential to be the best QB in the country.



And… pic.twitter.com/lCUhl1fCGW — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) July 29, 2023

High On Williams

That trait was just one of Williams’ many attributes, with plenty of NFL scouts high on Williams. Other skills, such as his mobility for a quarterback, his arm strength, and his decision-making, also factor into the success of Caleb Williams and why plenty of way-too-early mock drafts have a quarterback-needy team selecting Williams off the board first.

On top of the 52 total touchdowns that Caleb Williams accounted for last year at USC, he also threw for 4,537 yards, making it easy for voters to select him as the Heisman winner the previous season.

With this amount of success and hype surrounding him, it makes sense why he’s ahead of other generational talents and quarterback prospects such as Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert, according to Bleacher Report.

Caleb Williams’ journey to becoming the best quarterback in college is no laughing matter, either. He started on Lincoln Riley’s bench at Oklahoma behind Spencer Rattler before he took over the starting job for a struggling Rattler and dazzled fans and coaches alike with his performance. He threw for 21 touchdowns and four interceptions after taking over at Oklahoma.

"(Caleb) showed me his phone and the first things I ever saw on his phone was that he was going to win back-to-back Heismans"@thereal_lendale on Caleb Williams @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/73gumOnXRA — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) July 21, 2023

Looking Ahead

After getting recognition for his obvious talent, he decided to stick with a coach who knew how to properly utilize him, following Lincoln Riley to USC after he left Oklahoma. From there, Williams had his breakout season at USC, and now he enters his junior year, which looks to be his last before heading to the NFL.

As all eyes will be on Williams this year, it will be interesting to see if the lights will be too bright for him now that he is the undisputed “guy” in college football this season, the only person coming remotely close to him being UNC’s Drake Maye.

#USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams enters the practice field on day one of fall camp.



6:30am practice for the Trojans today. pic.twitter.com/0agSoGYXFm — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) July 28, 2023

Another NFL general manager said Williams has everything needed to be a star and a great quarterback on top of what he’s done in his collegiate career.

“There’s potential and then there’s what he’s done in a year and a half as a starter. He’s not only the best quarterback in college, but he has the best of all the traits needed to be great,” one general manager told Miller.