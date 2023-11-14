Shannon Sharpe Is Willing To Risk It All, After All | Unc Notices OnlyFans Revenue Of Models Like Miss Nasty B and Thinks Joe Smith Should Sit Down and Cash Out With Wifey

Shannon Sharpe wants to risk it all. After saying he wouldn’t get involved with adult film star Miss Nasty B after she posted on ‘X’ that she would let him be on her OnlyFans page, the former NFL player turned broadcaster made an about-face.

Chad Ochocinco has been diligently looking to hook up his friend on their new podcast, “Nightcap With Unc and Ocho.” When Sharpe brought up comedian and actress Yvonne Orji, a Christian, and a 39-year-old virgin waiting for her future husband, Sharpe let it be known that he’d be interested in something different.

“I’m looking for a sinner; send me Miss Nasty B. I don’t wanna nobody walking the straight and narrow. Nah, I want a sinner; that’s what I’m looking for.”

Risk It All Unc!

Ochocinco tried to steer Sharpe into the ways of the Lord by encouraging him to be with Orji and follow his grandmother’s direction of being “raised in the church.”

Unc doubled down.

“Give me Miss Nasty B; I’ll have the Bible right there by my bed. ‘Lord, forgive for what I’m about to do,’ ” he said, laughing. When the topic came back to Orji, Unc had questions that again veered toward his desires.

“Can she work her hips?” Sharpe said when Ochocinco reminded him that Orji is a successful entertainer and they could be on a jet together having Bible study. “I make enough money for the both of us,” Sharpe said, still unimpressed.

Miss Nasty B saw the video and took to social media to show her reactions, which went from shock and awe to acceptance of Sharpe’s admission. For the adult content creator, it was the best news from her content channels, as Ochocinco and Sharpe are raising her visibility.

Going Down The Red Light District

The adult film star entered the “Nightcap” conversations during a past episode where Sharpe weighed in on the issues between former basketball player Joe Smith and his wife, Kisha Chavis, whom he found out has an OnlyFans account.

Because women on platforms like OnlyFans make upwards of $200,000, Sharpe let it be known that if he were Smith, he would go from outrage to his wife’s manager.

“I tell you here what I would do: look down the check, and it says $200,000,” Sharpe said on the “Nightcap” episode. “I don’t know who you have in there, but I am in charge now.”

That co-sign started a chain reaction where Miss B Nasty reached out to Sharpe on ‘X’, saying, “Shannon Sharpe, you can be in my OF videos.”

Since then, Ochocinco has gone so far as to call Sharpe Mister Nasty B. “Nightcap With Unc and Ocho” is undoubtedly becoming a very revealing show about the inner workings of the Shannon Sharpe mind.