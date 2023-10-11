‘I Am Like That On The Court’: Chad Ochocinco Tells Shannon Sharpe He Beat LeBron And Other Notable NBA Players In Games Of 21

Chad Ochocinco is one of sports’ most entertaining characters, and besides his electric play during his NFL career and his well-publicized relationship with reality star Evelyn Lozada, his career as a captivating podcaster and a sports media member has also elevated his popularity.

People have gravitated to his hot takes about current issues and never-before-heard stories he tells about his career and personal life.

Recently he recalled old story that was unbelievable when he first said it and still sounds completely blasphemous now, regardless of what physical shape Ochocinco is in.

Chad Johnson Schools LeBron In 21?

According to “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” the six-time Pro Bowl player Ochocinco alleged that he once beat NBA superstar and debatable GOAT LeBron James on the courts.

“I got a real good story about LeBron too when he was with the Heat,” Johnson said. “We played 1-on-1 at the YMCA, we played to 21, I beat him 21-17.”

Yeah, you heard Chad correctly. He claims that he schooled LBJ on the court. And this is prime Bron he’s talking about. When he was on the Miami Heat and he won his first two championships, so for Ochocinco to claim that he took Bron down during the peak of his career and dominance will seem to be absurd to most basketball fans.

Shannon Sharpe Calls BS!

Co-host Shannon Sharpe wasn’t easily convinced, but Ochocinco was insistent and doubled down on his claim.

“I beat him 21-17 for a thousand dollars,” Johnson added. “I am like that on the court. He didn’t know that until we played. He’s like, ‘Godd-mn, you’re quick as hell.’ I caught him off the dribble and he fell. Yeah, I’m like that, I just chose to not play basketball, like soccer.”

Is It Possible That Chad Ochocinco Beat LeBron?

Now in 2010 Ochocinco was 32 years old, and LeBron was 25. Ochocinco had been named to his sixth and final Pro Bowl the prior year at 31, so he was still sharp physically, but LeBron was a different animal back then, and was the best basketball player on the planet in 2010 as well (all love to Kobe Bryant).

Also, in 2010 LeBron averaged 26.7 points, seven assists, and 7.5 rebounds, en route to his second MVP award.

But, according to Ochocinco, he isn’t capping, and you can ask any of his peers, and they’ll tell you the same thing when they faced the former two-time All-Pro receiver.

“I ain’t trying to name-drop nothing,” Johnson continued. “Ask Carmelo [Anthony], ask [Dwyane Wade], and ask [Russell] Westbrook what I did to them when we played 1-on-1 when they was prepping for the season. They came to me to get ready for the season.”

He also name-dropped Damian Lillard, claiming that he beat the newest member of the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago in a game as well. So if Ochocinco is telling the truth, his list of victims collected on the court is as good as it gets.

But that’s a big “if.”