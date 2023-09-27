Chad Ochocinco Says He’s A Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe Deflates His Ego, Says Hold Your Horses | Who’s Right?

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe has joined forces with former All-Pro wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on a weekly podcast called, “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho.”

The two gridiron legends chop it up about a variety of things, but the main focus relates to world of sports. Each week you never know what either may say or how a debate on a certain topic will end, but they’ll certainly keep you entertained.

Ocho Cinco Says He’s A Hall Of Famer: Sharpe Says Hold Your Horses

During a recent episode, Ochocinco, who doesn’t lack confidence, believes his numbers are worthy of getting into Canton (Pro Football Hall Of Fame).

But, Sharpe, who’s one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, quickly shut down that notion. In fact, Sharpe who’s very witty and direct with his words, gave a pretty quick and poignant reason as to why he feels Ochocinco isn’t football lore worthy.



Sharpe Says No Gold Jacket For Ocho

Sharpe said Johnson’s numbers didn’t measure up to the best of the best at the wide receiver position.

“Ocho, Ocho your numbers are going to be insufficient as far as getting you into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Sharpe said.

Ocho balked, and even seemed a little annoyed by Sharpe’s opinion.

Sharpe, however, is correct.

As good as Ocho was in his career (766 receptions, 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns) with two first-team All-Pro and six Pro Bowl selections, those numbers don’t quite make the Hall of Fame.

That’s reserved for guys like Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, and Terrell Owens who are the elite of the elites. Ocho was more in the realm of the “Hall of Very Good.”



Ocho Honored In Cincinnati On Monday Night

Although Ocho may not have enough to make it into Canton, he did join the Bengals Ring of Honor during halftime of the team’s home win and first win of the season over the Los Angeles Rams.

An extremely thankful and grateful Ocho told reporters this about being honored.

“The fans themselves have been the meat and potatoes of my success, and I am just happy. Happy to be in the ring of honor and glad to be in it when I can still smell those flowers. It’s truly an honor and I am gracious.”

He’s joined in the Ring of Honor by longtime Bengals quarterback and 1988 NFL MVP Boomer Esiason. Now, it’s time to add former running back Corey Dillon to the ring.