“You Ain’t Gay Today”: Was Shannon Sharpe’s Sexcapades Leak On IG Live An Old Man Mistake Or Attempt To Disprove Zesty Allegations?  

“Y’all thought I was bulljiving, Unc get it in,” Shannon Sharpe proudly said to Chad Ochocinco on their “Nightcap” podcast, in response to his leaked sex video that has gone viral and shocked social media

Sharpe’s 3.2 million fans got a bit more than they wanted from the Pro Football Hall of Famer and podcast king’s Instagram live on Wednesday afternoon.

If you tuned into Uncle Shay Shay’s social media account, you were treated to audio of UNC putting in some work in real time. The video, which has been circulated and viewed more than 7 million times, doesn’t show any faces, but you can clearly hear the moans of a woman and the bedpost moving and shaking.

Shannon Sharpe’s leaked sex tape that has gone viral on social media, has some fans celebrating his heterosexuality and others thinking he did it on purpose to disprove rumors of him being gay. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Related: ‘You Wasn’t Hacked’: Shannon Sharpe Blames Hacker for Wild Instagram Sex Scandal Caught on Video, But Fans Are Not Convinced

Sharpe initially claimed that he was hacked and therefore not responsible for broadcasting risqué content.

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out,” Sharpe’s now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, read in the wake of the incident.

This was a play from the old social media handbook, and many have tried to blame hacking and later had to admit they weren’t, which is more embarrassing than actually just admitting it. Which Shannon eventually did.

Shannon Sharpe Admits He Lied about Being Hacked

The hack claim usually creates more problems, as people who doubt the authenticity of the claim, turn into social media sleuths and spies, slowly uncovering the truth. In turn, one’s reputation usually takes a double hit. For the content that was inadvertently or purposely leaked and then for lying to their followers about it.

Sharpe’s IG Live leak, whether by mistake or intentional, actually didn’t hurt his public reputation at all. In fact, the allegations that he’s denied about having same sex preferences were proven to be false according to the reactions by social media.

Was this entire fiasco actually a win for Shannon Sharpe and heterosexual males?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and “First Take” analyst hours later explained what actually happened on an emergency episode of “Nightcap” on Wednesday evening.

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG Live. I’ve never turned IG Live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”

Did Sharpe Leak Video On Purpose To Dismiss Allegation Of Homosexuality?

After the social media mosh pit had a ball with Sharpe, he deleted his first comment on the situation and also reached out to his employers to come clean and protect his bag.

“My heart sank. I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I [thought] just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”

Shannon Sharpe told Ochocinco on a recent podcast that Kat Williams called him after the video leaked and the first thing he said to him was, “You ain’t gay today,”

KAT WILLIAMS CALLED SHANNON SHARPE RIGHT AFTER THE LEAK HAPPENED AND SAID THE MOST WILD STUFF EVER 😂



(NightCap) pic.twitter.com/kW1dl4c1ex — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 12, 2024

Even after Sharpe made the admission, a new narrative developed that he leaked it on purpose because of the constant questions about his sexuality. Gen Z had a moment for sure with play-by-play and the memes and tweets were contenders for content of the year.

Shannon Sharpe got tired of ya'll questioning his sexuality and decided to lock in on IG live like: pic.twitter.com/axAgcr71Lz — JB 🔜 Week 2 Falcons (0-1) @ Eagles ♏ 🇳🇬 (@JBvTheWorld) September 11, 2024

R-Truth just went crazy on Shannon Sharpe's IG Live 😭 pic.twitter.com/XSBpY7Ndre — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) September 11, 2024

One user posted a meme of Damian Lillard flexing after a big shot and wrote: “Shannon sharpe coming onto twitter right now realizing he beat zesty allegations.”

Sharpe knows how to break the internet. He’s done it several times with his podcast interviews and now he’s done it by giving IG Live a whole OnlyFans preview.

Shannon sharpe coming onto twitter right now realizing he beat the zesty allegations pic.twitter.com/vW7P32ALnI — John (@iam_johnw) September 11, 2024

Shannon Sharpe Is A Rising Giant In Multi-Media Worth $14M

Honestly, you can’t be any bigger in the media and podcast celebrity game right now than John Elway’s former favorite target, who often speaks of his sexual exploits on his podcast. Not sure if the two minutes of funk made Unc a legend in the bedroom, but he definitely eased some of the curiosity about his personal life that people seemed so concerned with.

Sharpe is worth an estimated $14 million, and his net worth is rising every day. He left “Undisputed” this past summer after a falling out with former FS1 cash cow Skip Bayless. Sharpe made a power move, joining “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, where his career has elevated to even higher areas of prominence.

His “Nightcap” and “Uncle Shay Shay” podcasts and his bombshell interviews with celebrities are all factors that combine to make him one of sports media’s biggest current stars.

“Obviously I am embarrassed,” Sharpe said. “Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

If this video was truly leaked because of Sharpe’s ignorance concerning IG Live and how it works, then the embarrassment might have been worth it.

Ochocinco Gets Payback, Also Applauds Sharpe’s Heterosexuality

After the spanking he gave Ochocinco about being professional and arriving on time, you know his partner took this situation as an opportunity to strike back.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson did cosign the possibility that Sharpe was just technologically unaware, telling the audience during the episode that the three-time Super Bowl champ has butt dialed him in the past without even realizing it.

However, while Johnson backed his boy, he couldn’t help but give Shannon some criticism for the OG’s lack of professionalism in the matter.

“I’m baffled. I never thought I’d see the day where you, Unc, would pull something so out of character,” Johnson said. “A little unprofessional. I’m not mad, I’m thoroughly disappointed because I hold you to a higher standard. The type of standard you just tried to chastise me for just Saturday. So this has really sent me into a complete shock.” “I was upset then I also remembered that you’re not very good and not very techincally savvy with phones and computer equipment…but the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael”



😂😂😂



– Ochocinco to Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/E5LTFJ1B9N — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 12, 2024

Of course, he had to give Sharpe a pat on the back for proving what side of the sexual side of the spectrum he fell on.

“The fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael, that’s my dog,” Chad said. “It’s never been a Michael,” Sharpe responded.

When Paul Pierce appeared on his IG Live with strippers a few years back, that effectively ended his career with ESPN. Sharpe doesn’t appear to be in danger of any discipline from ESPN or Disney. The video, which is believed to feature Sharpe and a woman, is just dark enough where none of the participants can be identified, which teaches the fallout of the situation. When you’re on a roll you’re on a roll, and right now Shannon Sharpe can do no wrong.