“The City That Has Given Me So Much”: “Speak” Host Joy Taylor Celebrates 38th Birthday In L.A., Gets Support From Deion Sanders Amidst Fox Sports Lawsuit

Joy Taylor’s name exploded in the social media realm after she became the focal point of an FS1 sex scandal, where former Fox Sports hairdresser Noushin Faraji accused the sports host and sister of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, of sleeping with an executive and her co-host in order to move up the corporate ladder.

The accusations come in the form of a bombshell lawsuit that has kept the social media mosh pit well fed for a couple of weeks and running.



Joy Taylor Celebrates 38th Birthday

However, while everyone has had an opinion on the situation, Taylor hasn’t let the heat knock her hustle. She seems to have weathered the early storm and has been regularly appearing on her show “Speak.” She also hasn’t ducked for cover or started wearing mock turtlenecks, refusing to tone down her social media turn up or try to hide from her sex appeal.

The Pittsburgh native celebrated a birthday on Jan. 17. The talking head turned 38 years old, and she celebrated her day on social media with some love for the city of L.A., where her career has blossomed into a dream. She also reflected on her younger self by sharing a vintage childhood picture on her Joy Taylor Foundation and personal Instagram accounts.

A pre-teen Taylor dropped a photo of herself with a birthday hat, while praying before cutting her cake.

Joy Taylor Urges Fans To Support LA Brush Fire Victims

She seemed to relate her prayer in the photo to her feelings towards the victims of the L.A. brush fires that has destroyed over 40,500 acres of land – about the same size as Washington, D.C. – and has wrecked more than 5,000 structures.

Taylor shared a heartfelt caption: “It’s Joy and it’s my Birthday (red heart emoji) and I’d like to give back to the city that has given me so much. Let’s send some aid to the first responders working so hard to fight these fires We love you LA!”

Taylor also posted herself in a long white shirt, sitting on a green couch. She wrote the caption “38” with crown and heart emojis. Taylor received plenty of support from her fans and friends wishing her a happy birthday on Friday.



It wasn’t the resounding show of support she got in 2023 when she posted her birthday photo.



Thank you for the birthday love everyone! @SpeakOnFS1 pic.twitter.com/LxSz0kQkBE — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) January 18, 2023



But she did get huge support from some big names in the game. None other than Deion Sanders stepped to the front to show Taylor support, saying, “PROUD OF U JOY! God bless u.”

Last week, when the story was boiling, Jason Whitlock spent countless hours on his “Fearless” podcast blasting Taylor and her alleged actions and taking shots at his former company.

Former NFL great Cam Newton defended Taylor, going at Whitlock on his “4th and 1” show, saying:

“Jason Whitlock, you’re not that guy, pal. Disrespectful comments like that? Who you f*ing, bro?”

"Jason Whitlock, you’re not that guy, pal. Disrespectful comments like that? Who you f*ing, bro?"@CameronNewton calls out @WhitlockJason and tells him to stay in his lane pic.twitter.com/YqQ5vt6VJl — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) January 8, 2025

What Was Joy Taylor Accused Of In Lawsuit By Former FS1 Hair Stylist Noushin Faraji?

Everything started on Jan. 3, when Faraji filed a lawsuit against Skip Bayless, Charlie Dixon, Joy Taylor, and others for claims that included workplace harassment sexual misconduct.

In her complaint, Faraji said that she was “forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity” for 12 years long (from 2012 to 2024). She also accused Bayless for offering her $1.5 million for physical relations.

In addition, Taylor also was not spared from the lawsuit, which mentioned her “insulting [Faraji] on a personal professional level,” and also telling the accuser to “get over it.”

Also, former FS1 host Marcellus Wiley implied that he might be filing legal action if it’s found that Taylor’s alleged sexual relationships with Dixon and Acho affected his standing on the show.

Taylor seems to be trying to put this drama behind and focus on the work. She’s probably more motivated than ever to show that she has reached this level of sports media through her grind and her talent.