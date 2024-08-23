“Holy cow, These Hatin’-a** Shaniquas”: Jason Whitlock Says Caitlin Clark Has It Tougher Than Jackie Robinson and “Black Women, They Got This Animosity”

Jason Whitlock’s WNBA takes have been all over the place this season. From his flip-flops on Angel Reese and her skill level, to his passionate defense of Cailtin Clark and his presentation of her as a victim of some sort throughout her unprecedented WNBA rookie season.

Jason Whitlock Offends All Black Women In WNBA

In his most recent pro-Clark rant, Blaze TV’s “Fearless” host Whitlock attacks the entire Black woman population of the WNBA, comparing Clark to Jackie Robinson based upon what he sees as racism she has constantly faced from the majority Black women in the WNBA, who, according to Whitlock get “triggered,” whenever Clark is enjoying success.



Jason Whitlock says Caitlin Clark may have had a tougher time during her rookie season than Jackie Robinson when it comes to dealing with racism in a league dominated by Black women. (Getty Images/Baseball HOF)

“What cannot be discussed is the level of racial animus that is being directed at Caitlin Clark,” Whitlock proclaimed. “I have yet to see it discussed on ESPN. Like, ‘Holy cow, these ‘hatin’-ass Shaniquas, this is racism.’”

As it relates to Caitlin Clark, I’ve seen people talk about the racial animus being directed at her all over independent media and social platforms. I have yet to see it be discussed on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/3CSmNav4q1 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 20, 2024

Whitlock pointed to the recent drama on the court and after between coaches after following the Fever’s 92-75 demolition of Seattle. Clark had her way with the Storm backcourt, and it was an intense game.

Whitlock continued: “Seattle Storm head coach, Noelle Quinn, got into a heated argument with Christie Sides, the head coach of the Indiana Fever at the end of the game. They got their doors blown off by Caitlin Clark and the Fever, and at the end of it, Noelle Quinn starts yelling, screaming, and preaching at Christie Sides. At the end of the game the Fever are up big, there’s a timeout, Caitlin Clark is down at the end of the court where the Seattle Storm bench is and she’s clapping and motioning to the crowd to keep pumping up the noise. Skylar Diggins intentionally bumps into Caitlin Clark and carries her into the Storm huddle and sideline area. You can see at the very end of the clip, Noelle Quinn gets triggered. She gets triggered because she thinks Clark is showing up the Seattle Storm team, but if she had not been bumped into by Skylar Diggins, she would have been nowhere near the Storm bench.”

Whitlock has continued to side with Clark and vilify or dismiss any player that she has a confrontation or engages with.

Shannon Sharpe was also on Whitlock’s side as far as this incident was concerned and the suggestion that Black players are jealous of a white girl being great.

“Caitlin Clark is getting the crowd going. Y’all see Skylar Diggins speed up to make contact with her. Stop this!… Y’all mad because that cornfed Iowa girl busting y’all ass… [She’s] cooking. Let her cook!”



Shannon Sharpe goes OFF on WNBA players 😳pic.twitter.com/CuOXOJiCmR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2024

Cailtin Clark Is Two Technical Fouls From One-Game Suspension

What Whitlock conveniently leaves out is that Clark is just as passionate and fiery and competitive as any other player. Don’t let the ponytail and pale skin fool you. The attention that comes her way and the millions she acquired and the way she was anointed the league’s savior before she ever took a dribble in the W makes her a target.

It doesn’t make her hated. The one-sided preferential treatment she seems to receive from shock jocks such as Whitlock doesn’t help her relationships around the league.

Also Clark is a hothead. We know this. She has five technical fouls and is two from being suspended for a game.

Clark picked up her fifth technical foul of the season on Sunday when she was hit with the whistle after slapping the base of a basket in the third quarter.

“Yeah, we’re going to have a conversation,” Sides said. “I don’t need Caitlin to sit out a game. So yes, that is, that is definitely going to be a conversation. She’s just a fiery competitor. I mean, I don’t want to take that away from her. That’s the difference in who she is.” Christie Sides on if she’s had talks with Caitlin Clark about the number of technical fouls: “Yeah, no. We’re gonna have a conversation (smiling). I don’t need Caitlin to sit out a game… she’s just a fiery competitor. I mean, I don’t want to take that away from her.” pic.twitter.com/jBQYyB6Md3 — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) August 18, 2024

Whitlock doesn’t see any of that. He says Clark’s race is causing her to be attacked and mistreated.

He expanded on his position: “To me, it’s just another example of these Black women – they got this animosity. It’s not all of them, but it’s enough of them that seem to be so bothered by the success of Caitlin Clark that they lose their composure, they lose their self-control, they just get triggered by her success, and it’s like no one is talking about it. But there is this angry group, Noelle Quinn, Jewell Lloyd — won’t talk about her. Even Skylar Diggins, who I like, took that little shove at her. They’re just enraged, jealous, and petty, and — I’m just sorry — it’s racist and it’s bigoted. If this were happening to a Black player by a bunch of white players, this would be leading ‘SportsCenter’ every night and every ESPN talk show.”

Whitlock Says Caitlin Clark Has It More Difficult Than Jackie Robinson

“People called me crazy when I said, ‘She won’t be facing death threats like Jackie Robinson, but this might be more difficult than Jackie Robinson,’” Whitlock spouted.

To compare Clark to Jackie Robinson is insane. For one, Robinson’s own teammates were racist toward him, and he had very few if any white fans who were on his side. He certainly didn’t enter MLB with a sneaker deal and was anointed as the greatest ever.

Most Black women will consider this an attack by Whitlock and him playing from the same anti-Black bag that some feel has propelled his career. Others will say he spoke the words that some are afraid to speak when it comes to the dynamics of this Clark situation, which has transcended the court a long time ago.