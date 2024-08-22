‘I’m Not That Educated Right Now’: Team Trump and Caitlin Clark Fans Begin Bizarre Angel Reese Lovesfest After WNBA Star Refuses To Endorse Kamala Harris

[Note: Not sure it’s fair to connote being a Caitlin fan with Trumpism …]

Angel Reese is a WNBA superstar with a growing public platform and her opinions about things beyond basketball become more important to more people as her brand continues to explode.

Athletes are often blindsided by reporters with questions concerning politics and with the November presidential elections right around the corner, the celebrity opinion becomes increasingly important to each candidate and a go-to inquiry for media.

Some athletes, particularly in the WNBA, have already thrown their support behind Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, which has alienated them or automatically made them the adversary of pro-Trump WNBA fans.

Sometimes you have to draw a line in the sand and politics is that kind of arena, especially with America being a two-party nation for the most part.

Angel Reese Is Staying Away From Divisiveness Of Politics

Michael Jordan once said, “Republicans buy sneakers too,” and Angel Reese seems to be taking a book out of MJ’s marketing playbook. Jordan refused to get into politics or take stances that alienated groups of people outside of the African-American community. It elevated him to the biggest brand in sports.

When Reese was asked her opinion of Kamala Harris running for President as a “woman” who is also “doing her thing,” Reese didn’t have much to offer the young reporter.

“I haven’t been able to tap a lot into the political election and everything going on,” Reese said with the sassy politeness that she uniquely delivers. “So I’m not that educated right now, but just continue to learn and give feedback, but everybody go out there and vote. I commend that and I tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election.”

Angel Reese Encourages Voting, Gains Universal Brand Support

It’s clear that Angel Reese and her advisory team discussed the possibility of these kinds of questions and have decided to play it close to the vest. She didn’t say she wasn’t going to vote. She admitted that she hasn’t researched the candidates thoroughly and it’s not something that occupies her brain at this point in her life, when the only thing that truly affects her is how to get to the bag, get Chicago Sky to the playoffs and rack up double-doubles in her Rookie of the Year battle with Caitlin Clark.

So, while pro-Kamala voters may not like Reese’s response, her perceived ignorance or honesty (however you want to look at it) drew a resounding swell of new support from right-wing fans who previously recognized Reese as public enemy No. 1 and whose allegiances tend to align with Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese Expands Fan Base With Neutral Pro-Voting Anwer

One relentless Trump and Clark supporter who never had a positive word to say about Angel Reese, former Olympian Riley Gaines, actually gave Chi Barbie props for her reply in a video that has now reached 3.6M views.

“A reporter asked Angel Reese her thoughts on Kamala Harris running for President.

Reese admitted she wasn’t educated enough to insert her personal opinion but encouraged people to exercise their constitutional right to vote regardless. I respect this answer a lot. Kudos.” A reporter asked Angel Reese her thoughts on Kamala Harris running for president.



Reese admitted she wasn't educated enough to insert her personal opinion, but encouraged people to exercise their constitutional right to vote regardless.



I respect this answer a lot. Kudos! pic.twitter.com/YhKIjcipER — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 22, 2024

Some X users under Gaines’ post concluded that Reese’s refusal to endorse Kamala Harris, means that she’s voting for Trump. Others were just impressed with the way Reese MJ’d the question and refused to pledge her allegiance to Harris simply because she is a woman of color.



Angel Reese Is an Inspiring Athlete, Not an Activist: MJ Playbook?

Years later, in part 5 of “the Last Dance” docuseries, Jordan addressed the famous comment “Republicans buy sneakers too,” and says he was just joking on a bus with Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen when he made the comment, which has taken on a life of its own and become a defining moment in his legacy off the court.

“I do commend Muhammad Ali for standing up for what he believed in,” Jordan said. “But I never thought of myself as an activist. I thought of myself as a basketball player. I wasn’t a politician when I was playing my sport. I was focused on my craft. Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy. That’s where my energy was.”

In any event, Chi Barbie gained some traction with some former detractors. After all, Caitlin Clark fans and Trump voters buy Reebok and Reese’s Pieces too.

This was actually a pivotal moment for her brand. She’s sure to disappoint some Democrats who assumed she shared their political allegiance, but Reese kept it real and basically let everybody know she’s all about ball, being a Barbie and getting the bag at 22 years of age.

All of that politics stuff can wait.