‘Caitlin Clark Bends The Knee’ | WNBA Superstar Speaks Out On Her Privilege While Promising To Help Elevate Black Players

It’s no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark can flat-out hoop. From the moment the 2024 WNBA No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year arrived, the league immediately saw its fandom increase, and with that came an instant rise and unprecedented rise in viewership and sold-out arenas all around the league. Her presence, dubbed the “Caitlin Clark Effect,” helped the league break attendance records and merchandise sales also saw a meteoric rise.



Caitlin Clark shows support for Black WNBA players and some praised her and others criticized her for unnecessarily “bending a knee” to Black players. (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

But, as we all know even good things come with controversy. On one hand Clark’s game and presence has helped elevate the league to heights never seen. On the other side Clark’s ascension has definitely exposed the racial imbalance that has long plagued this country.



Caitlin Clark Acknowledges Black Players Who Have Built WNBA: Jason Whitlock Doesn’t Like It



While, Clark has continually given credit to those that have come before her, she felt the need to single out black players who have played a major role in the building and sustainability of the league.

Controversial sportswriter Jason Whitlock posted this on X:

“Caitlin Clark bends the knee.”

Our Rookie of the Year and now TIME’s Athlete of the Year.



Caitlin Clark Wants To Help Elevate Black Players In WNBA

During her interview with Time, Clark addresses the elephant in the room with the following statement as it pertains to her privilege as a Caucasian.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege,” Clark told Time. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.”

“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important,” she continued. “I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”



Can Caitlin Clark Get Her Fans To Ralky Around Her Opposition?

Those comments seem to coincide with a statement that reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson made when she said Clark being white was a “huge thing.” Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, whose rivalry with Clark goes back to college, once said that Clark’s Iowa fans show “a lot of racism” and at times it even channels borderline vitriol towards anyone not named Clark.



To hear Clark speak in this manner is totally different from her previous approach in June when she basically said she had no control people over using her name to push narratives. Clark also stated that for “basketball was her job,” and everything on the outside is out of her control.

Clark Named Time Athlete Of The Year

For her efforts the sharpshooter by way of Iowa was named Time’s “Athlete of the Year”. She’s the first woman to do so since Simone Biles in 2021.