‘You Have Seen Hate-Filled and Racist Speech Skyrocket’: WNBA Players Are Fed Up With Hateful Caitlin Clark Fans’ Social Media Attacks and Wants The League To Stop It

The WNBA released a statement condemning the allegations of racism and other hateful messages players have received over the course of a season that has changed the face of the WNBA forever.

After sweeping Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever out of the playoffs, Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas dished the blame on Fever fans, who have gained a reputation for crossing the line when it comes to their support and defense of CC.

Following the team’s win, Thomas’ teammate DiJonai Carrington — a known archnemesis of Clark — revealed on Instagram a despicable, racially-charged email she had received.

Thomas spoke about the challenging experience she had this season, dealing with social media villains, after the Sun’s win.

“We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been calling on social media, and there’s no place for it,” Thomas said. “Basketball is headed in a great direction, but no, we don’t want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names.”

DiJonai Carrington Has Been Target Of Racial Attacks By Clark Fans

Thomas isn’t making this up, and TSL has reported on several instances where Carrington, especially was the target of racial slurs and attacks based upon her contentious on-court relationship with Clark.

There was the George Floyd troll post.

The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player award winner has also been told to “go back to Africa” this season by trolling Fever fans.

Thomas continued: “We already see what’s happening in the world and what we have to deal with in that aspect. We come to play basketball for our job, and it’s fun, but we don’t want to go to work every day and have social media blown up over things like that. It’s uncalled for, and something needs to be done, whether it’s (the Fever) checking their fans or this league checking. There’s no time for it anymore.”

What Can WNBA Do To Stop Social Media Trolls Spewing Racism and Misogyny

We have definitely been down this path with the WNBA before. There is a whole contingent of new fans that are here to support Caitlin Clark, stir the pot and gaslight people on social media with racial slurs and misogynistic ideologies.

While the WNBA’s statement is commendable and as an organization you have to protect your players if they are under attack, there’s little anyone can do about how people choose to express themselves on social media. Especially as it pertains to a mega celebrity whose mere existence and popularity at its corporate core, is fueled by racism and hints of white supremacy.

The WNBA has always been a progressive, liberal-slanted league that is clear on its support of social, racial and gender equality and the LBGTQ community. This onslaught of aggressive, right-wing support that has helped Clark rise to one of the most famous athletes in sports in a few years is not something the WNBA is used to.

Being discussed, criticized and treated on equal footing as the men’s league by male fans is also something new, and clearly the gatekeepers and veterans in the league don’t like it. Even if this is what they thought they wanted.

Rebecca Lobo Outraged About Increase In Hate Speech Towards WNBA Players On Social Media: Says “W” Will Always Use Platform

WNBA legend and analyst Rebecca Lobo had plenty to say on the matter on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday.

“If you’re someone who consumes WNBA content on social media, you have seen hate-filled and racist speech skyrocket this year,” Lobo said while referring to the disgusting email that Carrington received that allegedly threatened her life.

Lobo offers a solution:

“The league absolutely needs to investigate these things and social media platforms need to do a better job policing this content,” added Lobo, one of the first stars of the WNBA. “Not at all surprised that Alyssa Thomas spoke up yesterday. If you know the WNBA, you know that social justice, especially racial justice, the women are going to speak out and use their platforms.”

Again, not sure what the WNBA can do to control this new breed of fan and Clark worshipper.

The WNBA got chartered flights, saw unprecedented growth in every branding metric because of these fans that they now say are beyond terrible. It’s a slippery slope because it’s not an individual that the league is fighting. It’s a culture of social media communication that now defines how future generations interact. The tool itself is not based in honor, integrity or a commitment to spread unifying methods of communication rather than divisive ones. It’s actually become the perfect tool for division.

WNBA Players Should Lock In, Speak Out, But Ignore Social Media Trolls

Once you open Pandora’s box and allow your product to be ingested by mainstream America, being a product that was somewhat hidden and protected by obscurity (while being funded by the NBA) is no longer an advantage.

One would have to believe, with the explosion in attendance and ratings and the confidence the NBA showed by breaking the league off $2.3 billion over 11 years with a new media deal, that the players would find a way to ignore the few obnoxious idiots online and zero in on improving the product for the fans who really make the league go.

Racism is bad in all forms, but the women of the WNBA can’t let a longstanding problem in America stop them from elevating themselves, their league and their connection with the fans. There’s always going to be some bad apples in the bunch, and when you can press block or delete, that’s a luxury that should be used while you keep building your brand and catering to real fans.