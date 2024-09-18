“Old WNBA Heads Pressing Popular Rookies”: Brittney Griner’s Scuffle With Rookie Rickea Jackson, Another Example Of Hating OGs “Embarrassing Themselves”

The unnecessary hate directed at the WNBA’s explosive and unprecedented rookie class continued last night when 11-year veteran 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner mixed it up with L.A. Sparks’ 6-foot-2 guard Rickea Jackson, with 20 seconds left to play before halftime in a 85-81 Phoenix Mercury victory.

“Here we go again,” WNBA enthusiast Rachel Hill, a radio host and reporter out of Cleveland, told The Shadow League. “Them old WNBA heads trying to press popular rookies. Between Sheryl Swoopes coming at (Caitlin Clark) and diminishing her and the different bs these new rookies have had to endure, the OGs are embarrassing themselves”

Why Did Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson Get Ejected?

Griner was sent to the showers, but the altercation and the aggression that Griner showed is indicative of the attitude older WNBA greats have been exhibiting all season toward the WNBA’s new crop of highly touted rookies that have captured the hearts of sports fans and elevated the league to another level of visibility and also respect from male sports fans.

Mercury guard Celeste Taylor was at the free throw line, missing the first and hitting the second shot.

As the latter went up, Jackson and Li Yueru were attempting to box out Griner, who swung her arm up and appeared to catch the rookie in the face.

Jackson reacted, but it didn’t get any further as the benches cleared and the two players were separated by referees, players and coaches.

Jackson pushed Griner after the blow to the face, which should be garnering Griner a suspension.

Griner then backed up before punches could be thrown. The two exchanged heated words with Griner demonstratively shouting at the rookie and Jackson standing her ground.

Both players received double technicals, which resulted in automatic ejections. The WNBA will review the incident and determine if any additional discipline is necessary for the two players.

Phoenix veteran Sophie Cunningham was also doing a lot of chirping at a 7-32 team. She was seen barking at L.A. Sparks players while making a talking gesture with her hand.

Rickea Jackson’s First Ejection Initiated By Griner

This marked Jackson’s first career ejection. She had a solid debut year, averaging 13.4 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

The Sparks are 7-32, in last place in the 12-team league and have been riddled with injuries, the most damaging to another highly popular rookie, Cameron Brink, who went down in June with a torn ACL.

The team, however, is known for playing hard and doesn’t lay down for anyone.

Brittney Griner Has History Of Aggressive Behavior

Of greater concern is the availablity of Griner going forward. The Phoenix center entered the game with four technical fouls, so she has not yet reached the automatic suspension total of seven.

However, the league could determine that the altercation with Jackson demands greater discipline, and that is probably what will happen.

Griner was previously suspended three games for a near-brawl in 2019, so she’s not a first-time offender.

Griner, in her first season back since serving nine months in a Russian prison for traveling with vape cartridges through the airport, is having atypical All-Star season, averaging 18.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Despite featuring two of the greatest players in the history of women’s basketball in Diana Taurasi and Griner, and one of the elite scorers in the game Kahleah Copper, Phoenix has underwhelmed this season with a 19-20 record and comfortably sit in the seventh slot out of eight playoff eligible teams.

This latest incident is another example of the WNBA OGs trying to get respect from the new jacks by being physical with them.

Was Griner upset that she was being boxed out with a double team? Despite the seven wins, Nate Tibbets’ Sparks team always plays hard and don’t lay down for anyone.

Griner has to have more composure when she doesn’t get her way or players significantly shorter and smaller than her are also physical. From the beginning these veteran players have been extra vocal and confrontational with the coveted rookie crop. Maybe they see that times are changing quickly and can’t deal with it.



Media Members Call Out WNBA Vets For Treatment Of Rookies

Whether it’s true or just perception, media members have criticized the treatment of game-changing rookies by other women in the league, who have been accused of being jealous instead of thankful for the recent blessings.



In any event, this scuffle was a disappointing situation, considering it was the Sparks’ last home game and also a celebration of Mercury’s Southern Cal legend Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer with over 10,000 points.